PLATTSBURGH — Colleagues of a Black man recently promoted to a senior position at SUNY Plattsburgh allegedly used racist and discriminatory language when discussing him.
SUNY Plattsburgh Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions and 2010 alum Troy Joseph was allegedly targeted in racialized conversations among colleagues held behind his back, according to an anonymous email Joseph received on Nov. 1.
On Friday afternoon, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Color) students passionately confronted the administration in support of Joseph, staging a demonstration at the college’s Kehoe Administration Building.
WARNING
Early Friday morning, the SUNY Plattsburgh Public Relations Student Society of America described the situation in a post on their Facebook page:
“Good Evening Plattsburgh Community,
On November 1st, a Black faculty member received an anonymous email. The email included a warning that his colleagues have used derogatory names in reference to him, as well as expressed racist and biased opinions because he is a Black man leading his department.”
ANONYMOUS EMAIL
Joseph, who was appointed to his post three months ago, learned of the allegations via an email from “Concerned” that revealed the alleged hidden context of his work life.
“I am saddened by a conversation I overheard recently by a few people that you consider supporters,” the anonymous email read.
“(A) conversation was about your recent promotion. The individuals ...made very rude and disrespectful comments as the others laughed. As I listened, the most vocal who I was very disappointed since I have known her for over 20 years felt that you were selected for the role because you are black and the campus is trying to do the right thing.
As the conversation continued it got worse. She was sure your leadership would fail as no one takes you seriously and you were a poor HNIC. Some around the table appeared confused and others shocked at the comment. As she whispered Head N----r in Charge they all stared at each other.
There was a moment of silence as they looked around and one member of the group and I made eye contact. After a more discreet conversation among the table they left the area. I am disgusted by their behavior and while I do not personally know you I had to share this information. Stay focused and keep your eyes open. -Concerned”
INTERNAL PROMOTION
Initially hired as Admissions Technology Coordinator, he held that position for 42 months until he was promoted to Associate Director of Admissions, one of three such slots.
Joseph served 49 months in that position until his September 2022 promotion, which was an internal promotion.
“I now oversee the Admissions team, which is about 14 or 15 people, two associate directors,” he said.
“We have advisors, and then we have visitation and events personnel that manages all of the admissions-oriented events during the year. So, we’re a pretty large team.”
Joseph said he embraced the job.
“I am a positive person,” he said.
“I think I’m very collaborative, and I embraced the opportunity. I oversee the domestic undergraduate admissions operations for the college, which includes first-year students, transfer students and readmit students specific to those populations. Operationally, it’s an important position. It ties directly into the campus’ institutional goals and outcomes. So, it’s pretty significant.”
‘WAS SHATTERED’
Joseph bleeds red, Cardinal red.
“I was a student here from 2006 to 2010,” he said.
“So, I’m a proud graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh. I valued my time here. I spent four years here, four wonderful years. I had multiple experiences here that helped to shape me. I went off to the University of Buffalo and did my graduate studies out there. Then, I worked there professionally for a few years, then I came back in 2014 at SUNY Plattsburgh. It was a great opportunity. I really wanted to be back in the area.”
When Joseph received the email on All Saints Day, he said he “was shattered.”
“The level of hate that is exhibited in that email is nothing that I ever imagined I would have had to deal with,” he said.
“It’s just very saddening to know that there are people with that much hate toward someone simply because of the color of their skin.”
REPORTED THE EMAIL
Joseph, 39, is a husband, and proud father of a 19-month-old daughter.
He read the email at home before he came to work.
“I followed the appropriate channels,” he said.
“I reported it to the campus for investigation. The campus has done some investigations, and they’ve yielded nothing in terms of just tracing the email. They are looking at other options. So, the process is continuing. It’s an ongoing investigation.”
ONGOING INVESTIGATION
In a letter to the Campus Community, SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi and recently appointed Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Allison Heard wrote:
“Over the past two weeks, University Police, Human Resources and Information Technology Services have investigated the matter to uncover information, but because the email was sent anonymously and cannot be traced, the investigation has yielded no results.
“At this time, we are seeking any information that will help us better understand the facts of this case, which has been reported to DIRECT as a bias incident.
“We ask that you contact Michelle Trombley in Human Resources at 518-564-5062 or ormboye001@plattsburgh.edu if you have any details that may inform this ongoing investigation. Please note that the university enforces its non-retaliation policy in response to any reported acts of retaliation against reporters or witnesses.
“We understand that situations like this are very upsetting to our entire campus, and are particularly harmful to our BIPOC community.”
STUDENT SUPPORT
“It’s very difficult for me to openly trust people who are in my channels who I value and have worked with closely going on nine years now,” Joseph said.
“It’s hard. It’s hard. I’ve been here going on nine years, and I have never been targeted with this kind of hate before that I am aware of. It’s specifically related to the promotion that I received recently. It’s a senior level position on any campus.”
Plattsburgh State students became aware of the incident on Nov. 7 which, ironically, was the day of the college’s first social justice teach-in in honor of Black Solidarity Day.
“I embrace the support from the students, especially the students of color where this is our lived experience,” Joseph said.
“It’s just the proponent and the just overtly confident use of hate speech is troubling whether it be faculty, staff or students. I am embrace the student support. They have voices that should be heard, too.”
”WE WANT CHANGE’
More than 100 students packed Kehoe’s admissions’ lobby as Enyedi and Heard listened to BIPOC students’ concerns, grievances and racially charged encounters on and off campus.
Justice Hall, a senior and broadcast journalism major, was in attendance.
“Honestly, being here since freshman year, being here over quarantine in the dorms and everything — me personally, I’m tired,” she said.
“Before I got the position working with DEI (The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), I had been working with students trying to find a common ground. But as a student myself, I can understand why the students are upset. We had a meeting in support of Troy Joseph. At the meeting, it was just a space for Allison to say what was going on, where we’re going forward, and to see what else can happen. The students came here because in the time that we got the email until now, we were able to decipher and read between the lines and try to put two and two together to find the person on our own.”
Hall pointed out the investigation’s lag between Joseph’s receiving the email and the campus being informed about it.
“Troy Joseph is not the first person to be targeted by a white person on this campus,” she said.
“There’s been students that have been targeted. There have been faculty, who have been targeted. At the end of the day, we just want change. The meeting upstairs just now was a space for students to speak up for themselves and address how they felt and what they want. We want change.”
