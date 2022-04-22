PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh campus’ demographics bumped Friday on Bring Your Kids to Campus Day.
Reference and Instruction Librarian Malina Thiede’s two children, Melis and Alperen, accompanied her to campus.
“It’s been really fun,” she said.
“They’re having a good time. There were some activities for them to do. There was a Story Time, and now we are doing the art activity. It’s fun for them to see where I work, so they’ve enjoyed that.”
‘TANGIBLE ACTIONS’
The catalyst for the event occurred a year ago on International Women’s Day.
“We had a presentation and discussion,” Bridget Haina, an assistant professor, Communications Studies Department, said.
“We started having a group of us kind of talk about how to improve the culture of care here at SUNY Plattsburgh. What are ways in which can be tangible actions to show that we are supporting our caregivers, both students, staff and faculty.”
Last semester, a survey was conducted.
“It came back with saying some people felt they couldn’t bring their kids to campus,” Haina said.
“Like ‘I had to hide my kid in my office.’” We’re like that doesn’t really align where our values are at. So we started having conversations with admin, and we came up with what would be a good first step?”
Hence, why not Bring Your Kid to School Day.
“It really just shows we want to support children being here on campus. We want to support our faculty, staff and student caregivers, and to engage with the community a little bit more, too, and see the different facets that are professors, faculty and staff.”
Haina’s daughter, Isabella, 10, accompanied her around.
“It’s been fun,” she said.
“It’s fun, and I get to see different parts of the college I’ve never seen. It’s fun to go around and have fun and enjoy the day with my mom.”
The organizers picked Friday because it was during the children’s Spring Break.
“We thought at least it would get at least minimal support for the faculty, staff and students,” Haina said.
“And why not, Earth Day, because it’s a great day and a Friday. We recognized that it was a holiday weekend, so we were trying to find a date that would work well and give some support to our caregivers on campus.”
DIVERSE COMMUNITY
Dr. Akanksha Misra cradled her baby in her arms, as her two other children followed her into Myers Fine Arts Building.
“SUNY Plattsburgh and the North Country in general is becoming increasingly diverse,” said the assistant professor of Gender and Women’s Studies.
“As a BIPOC faculty myself, I saw a lot of students who are BIPOC in my class, who are also struggling with care giving and caregiver responsibilities. I feel that there is such limited support systems for us that it would be nice to humanize us and make us more visible and to bring this increasingly diverse community within SUNY Plattsburgh and make people look up and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a really diverse community. A lot of them are caregivers and parents, so what can we do about it?’”
Bring Your Kid to Campus is about bring attention to all the work of parents and caregivers.
“But also sort of bringing visibility to the sheer diversity of parents and caregivers that we have,” Misra said.
“Hopefully, that’s something that’s happening. It’s a small start, and we just hope to keep on building. It’s nice for the university as a public university to have that space where the community from the North Country feel comfortable coming in. Because quite often people are confused. Are we allowed here? Are we not allowed here? I think it’s really the spirit of the public university that we want to uphold.”
Misra’s son, Ruhan Bamber, 11, accompanied her.
“It’s fun,” he said.
“It’s enjoyable. I like the food here. It’s good to see like where my mom spends her time teaching and stuff and how the campus operates and walking the different parts of the campus.”
FIRST STEP
Hopefully, Bring Your Kid to Campus is a foundational first step.
Family-fun activities included Story Time at Feinberg Library for ages 3-4, a BYO picnic lunch in Sundowner courtyard, a second Story time for ages 5-7, an art activity at Myers Lobby and a tour/scavenger hunt at the Rockwell Kent Gallery.
“People engaging in those said, ‘We wish these things could happen more often,’” Haina said.
“So, we’re really thinking of ways to take this from a one-shot event to what is successful and what are ways we can better support our caregivers and provide space for them and their children to thrive here.”
