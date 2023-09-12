PLATTSBURGH — Remembering doesn’t need an age limit.
For many of the people at SUNY Plattsburgh’s 9/11 commemoration ceremony Monday, which was led by the college’s Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) Leadership Honor Society, they were either not born yet or too young to remember when the Twin Towers fell 22 years ago.
Still, they remembered.
VICTIMS HAD SUNY PLATTSBURGH TIES
They remembered SUNY Plattsburgh 1984 graduate Robert Sutcliffe, a broker for Harvey, Young and Yurman who was having a breakfast meeting at Windows on the World on the 107th floor of the North Tower, and William Erwin, a 1992 grad and broker with Cantor Fitzgerald, which had offices on floors 101 to 105 in the North Tower. Both perished in the tower collapse.
They remembered SUNY Plattsburgh graduate and New York State Police Trooper Brian S. Falb, who passed away in 2017 from cancer stemming from his service and support of recovery operations in the direct aftermath of 9/11.
“Pain reminds us that we are human, but tragedy is what changes the way we go about being human. It drastically changed our approach to national security, heavily altered both domestic and foreign policy and bred entirely new and sometimes divisive perspectives on U.S. patriotism,” ODK Vice President Robert Henn said.
“However, although fear may have consumed us that day, it is love and compassion that allowed us to persevere onward.”
A CONNECTION
Henn was just nine months old when 9/11 occurred. ODK President Nicole Malatino said she was not even born yet.
“But I feel like going throughout our lives, we still kind of found a personal connection to it, even though we weren’t there,” Malatino said.
“I think this year, Rob and I kind of just wanted to make it as big as we could, in a way that just honored those that we lost and to make sure that we continue that lifelong commitment of never forgetting.”
Allison Heard, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, said as they commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, it’s important to recognize that Monday was also the start of the college’s wellness week.
“The reality is that when we experience something traumatic, we must find our way back to wellness,” Heard said.
“We must heal, and while healing is important, the best-case scenario is to hope that future generations never have to experience that type of pain or harm … Today, let’s make a commitment to remember, to use our history as an opportunity to cure, halt and prevent the disease of terrorism, of nationalism, of racism, of sexism, religious persecution, heterosexism and the many isms that impact our lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.