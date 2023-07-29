PLATTSBURGH — Students in the Educational Opportunity Program Summer Academy had the chance to find out what it will be like for them as first-year students in the upcoming fall semester.
The students were required to do presentations on topics, such as, galaxies and climate change in a forum held in Yokum Lecture Hall Wednesday afternoon.
The class is part of the annual summer program held to give EOP students, interested in majors in STEM programs like chemistry and nursing, a leg up on their first year where they participate in an intensive pre-college preparatory curricula.
All first-year EOP students are required to attend the four-week program in order to fully enroll in and take classes in the fall.
“I try to get my students to understand that they’re not in high school anymore,” Criss, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, said.
“They were surprised that I treated them like college students when they first got here, and I told them that’s because you are college students now. This is college, and this program takes your academics seriously.”
Summer institute students live in residence halls and experience campus life to give them a taste for that as well.
The goal is to give these students a pre-college glimpse so that they can start off strong when the school year officially begins.
EOP hires student tutor-counselors to provide tutoring and personal and social support.
Classes include two college-level math and English courses.
Students can complete their math, English and foreign language placement exams to ensure proper placement for their fall classes.
Students are assigned an EOP counselor who follows them throughout the academic year, assisting students with a wide variety of issues and concerns.
For more information visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/student-support/educational-opportunity-program/.
