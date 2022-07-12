PLATTSBURGH — The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the accreditation of SUNY Plattsburgh.
The action followed a campus self-study process that is a critical component of the important designation and a peer-review team virtual visit in April.
“The peer-review report highlights the good work we have done in building a new strategic plan; developing a revised general education program; supporting diversity, equity and inclusion; and committing to student success across our various divisions,” said SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi. “We especially appreciate the group’s collegial advice and recognition of our accomplishments.”
DETAILS AND REPORTS
The Middle States commission is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to conduct peer evaluation and accreditation of public and private universities. The next evaluation visit is scheduled for the 2029-2030 academic year.
Details and reports associated with the process are online at www.plattsburgh.edu/academics/middle-states-reaccreditation.html.
Accreditation is important because it enables the institution and its students to remain eligible to receive federal support and grants. It also affirms SUNY Plattsburgh’s quality and commitment to improvement. Middle States serves to assure students and the public of educational quality and to ensure institutional accountability, self-appraisal, improvement, and innovation through peer review and the rigorous application of standards within the context of institutional mission.
CAMPUS EFFORT
The Middle States Commission on Higher Education is responsible for more than 525 accredited and candidate degree-granting institutions that offer one or more postsecondary educational programs. In addition to its institutional accreditation, many of SUNY Plattsburgh’s programs and schools earn separate, specialized accreditation.
Details of other accreditations are online here: www.plattsburgh.edu/academics/accreditation.
“I want to express my thanks to the members of the executive committee who developed our self-study report and prepared myriad aspects for the site visit, to the steering committee and working groups who contributed details for each of the standards for accreditation, and to all of the campus community, who joined conversations and shared their insights about the college,” Enyedi said. “This is a years-long process requiring steadfast leadership.”
