PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Campus Auxiliary Services hosted the 50th annual edition of its fall arts and craft fair this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to campus construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Country community was ready to once again attend the popular craft fair when the doors opened at 10 a.m. at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House Saturday.
LINE ALL THE WAY OUT THE DOOR
“There was a line all the way out the front door at 9 a.m. and we were not even open until 10 a.m.,” said Nick Agoney, director of conferences and events for SUNY Plattsburgh’s College Auxiliary Services, which organizes the show.
“There have been at least 2,000 people here so far,” he said Saturday afternoon.
BENEFITS STUDENT PROGRAMS, SERVICES
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be reinvested into student programs at the college.
“Whether it be grants, shuttles or buses for certain events, basically anything related to student programs and services,” Agoney said.
COVID, CONSTRUCTION DELAYS
Originally held in the Angell College Center, those first shows were held in the hall of the center and then in the ballrooms as well, according to a press release.
When they grew beyond what the college center could hold, the shows were moved to the Field House, where they have remained through 2019.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then delayed again in 2021 due to construction at the Field House.
MORE THAN 100 VENDORS
The 2022 show featured approximately 120 vendors with items available for purchase such as handmade clothing and accessories, music, dolls, woodwork and metalwork, jewelry, home decorations, holiday decorations, artwork and other handmade goods.
“We are very grateful people showed up,” Agoney said.
“We really did not know what to expect after the long wait, not to mention other arts and craft shows have been occurring in the community recently.”
VENDORS SAY SALES STRONG
Vendor Susan King, of Sasnu’s Bizarre Bazaar, said it had been a great weekend at the fair.
“It is extremely well-organized and the college kids helped vendors unpack and set up.”
King has participated in the arts and craft show for “quite a few years” making and selling soft-sculpture dolls, magnets and other silly trinkets.
“Sales are very good today,” Colleen Bernard, of Colleen’s Quilted Creations, said.
“I am very pleased with the turnout and amount of people buying things. With the economy I was expecting less people buying.”
