PLATTSBURGH — Say their names.
Sandra Scheuer. Allison Krause. Jeffery Miller. William Schroder. Phillip Gibbs. James Earl Green.
Scheuer, Krause, Miller and Schroder were killed at Kent State on May 4, 1970.
Gibbs and Green were killed at Jackson State on May 14, 1970.
53RD ANNUAL
It is in their remembrance and those injured, SUNY Plattsburgh held its 53rd annual commemoration ceremony Thursday in front of a bronze plaque inscribed with their names.
“A protest was scheduled on May 4, 1970, on the Kent State campus by students who were voicing opposition to the Vietnam War and military intrusion into Cambodia,” Steve Matthews, dean of students, said.
The peaceful protest devolved into violence once the students were told by to disperse.
“Four people were killed and nine were injured when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on the students who had gathered,” he said.
“Just days later on May 14, early in the morning, two students at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., were shot and killed and 12 were injured by police (Mississippi Highway Patrol Officers). The students had gathered peacefully to protest racism.
“SUNY Plattsburgh’s first memorial was held in 1971 to commemorate the first anniversary of the shootings. The Student Association has organized this memorial, commemorated with this plaque right behind me, a ceremony to commemorate these events every year since 1971.”
Matthews introduced Allison Heard, the vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, at the college.
“I think it’s very fitting for us to gather together to commemorate this moment in history and what has happened, but the purpose of gathering and commemoration is to learn from history so that you don’t make mistakes in the present or in the future,” Heard said.
“I think that just within the last two weeks, we can think of examples of things that have happened not only on campuses. Shootings have become more prevalent on college campuses. I think we’ve become used to them being at elementary schools and in high schools, but we’ve now seen whether or not it’s been at parties or off-campus parties where there is violence.”
Heard also referenced the University of Utah shooting several years ago and the recent shootings in Texas.
“Where someone asked their neighbor to turn down their music and they were killed,” she said.
“When that information was actually advertised about the people who were killed, they were identified as illegal aliens, not as human beings. We can think just yesterday about the shootings in Atlanta of the women who were gunned down and killed.
“So the reality is although today, our relation in proximity is to the students because we are a university, the reality is that gun violence, no matter who it happens to, is really a sad state of affairs. The university as an institution of higher education our goal is to see what we can learn from that history to do better.”
‘UN-AMERICAN’
Heard read from a transcript of a May 3, 1970 speech by then Gov. James Rhodes.
“The governor called the student protesters un-American,” she said.
“He referred to the students as revolutionaries set on destroying higher education in Ohio. What he said is that he saw the most vicious form of campus-oriented violence perpetrated by any, what he called, dissident groups. He said they made definite plans for burning, destroying, and throwing rocks at police and at the National Guard and the Highway Patrol. He said this is where we’re going to use every part of the law enforcement agency of Ohio to drive them out of Kent. ‘’We are going to eradicate the problem. We’re not going to treat the symptoms. These people just move from one campus to the other and terrorize the community. They are worse than the Brown Shirts and the communist element and also the Night Riders and the vigilantes. They are the worst type of people that we harbor in America. Now I want to say this, they are not going to take over this campus. I think that we are up against the strongest, well-trained militant revolutionary group that has ever assembled in America.’”
Heard pointed out that Rhodes defined Kent State students as un-American.
“When we talk about what it means to have civil discourse, when we talk about what it means to get back in contact with one another, because we’ve lost that in 2023,” she said.
“When we think about the internet, when we think about Twitter, when we think about social media, when we think about road rage, those are all forms of violence and they are not personalized.
“Long gone are the days when we see people walking down the street, and we don’t know them, and we say hello. Long gone are the days when we see a person in the grocery store parking lot, they have too many bags to carry, and we ask them if they need help.
“Long gone are the days when someone is wiggling with their keys and they can’t find them, that we ask them if we can help them get into their car without them feeling like they are going to be carjacked or robbed.”
FOUR VALUES
Heard said when people have systems that do not work, they have to find a peaceful way to figure out ways to change those things.
“When we speak up and we speak out and we say that the things are not working, we should not be described as un-American,” she said.
“It’s the American part of us wants to get back in touch with our humanity and our respect for other individuals. So, that’s what I would like to leave you with today.”
In the spirit of Kent, Heard shared four values:
• Knowledge (awareness, commitment to learn).
• Erase (eliminate hateful, harmful words).
• Nice (general respect, grace, for one another).
• Together (fourth pillar of Plattsburgh Next, engage with North Country Community).
After a moment of silence, those assembled led by Dr. Dexter Criss, a professor of chemistry and artistic director of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, sang “America the Beautiful” and placed carnations beneath the memorial plaque.
