PLATTSBURGH — Several divisions and departments on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus have undergone changes to their structure and personnel in recent months, including the naming of interim vice presidents of Enrollment and Student Success and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and an interim dean of students.
MOVES
Cori Jackson, longtime director of the Center for Student Involvement, was named interim vice president for enrollment and student success, where she is responsible for general oversight of all division activities and will provide supervision to admissions, global education, University Police, the Career Development Center, and athletics and recreation.
Dr. Michele Carpentier, assistant vice president for enrollment and student success and director of special programs, will focus on special programs and emergency services with direct supervision of the Educational Opportunity Program, TRIO, Student Support Services, Student Accessibility Services and the Cardinal Achievement Program and Upward Bound.
In addition, Carpentier will oversee all student emergency services, which include the Student Emergency Grant and campus food pantry.
Stephen Matthews, who served as director of campus housing and community living, will oversee the offices of student conduct, veterans affairs and the Student Health and Counseling Center. He will also supervise campus housing and community living and the Center for Student Involvement. Jim Sherman and Jacob Avery have been named interim directors of those areas, respectively.
ANGELL COLLEGE CENTER
In an effort to streamline services for students, Jackson, Carpentier and Matthews are located in the Angell College Center on the first floor near the H.U.B.
Additionally, the campus food pantry has been relocated from Student Support Services in Macomb Hall to the same area in the Angell College Center to make access to students easier. Enrollment and student services and special programs can be reached at 518-564-2280 and 518-564-3811, respectively.
INTERIM DEI
Dr. Richard C. Miller was appointed interim vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion earlier this year.
He had previously served at Western Kentucky University as vice provost and chief diversity officer. A native of Ithaca, N.Y., Miller’s teaching and administrative background in higher education spans over 43 years.
His focus on diversity related issues within the state of Kentucky has contributed to the establishment of the first statewide diversity policy in Kentucky. Diversity, equity and inclusion can be reached at 518-564-5410.
LEAVINGS/REORGANIZATION
In administration and finance, it was announced that Vice President for Administration and Finance Josee Larochelle will be leaving the position as of Aug. 31. The college will soon begin the process of searching for the next vice president of the division.
Other changes to the division include a reorganization in Student Financial Services.
STUDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES
According to SFS Director Todd Moravec, the office had historically operated as two offices with separate functional units: student accounts and financial aid. In March 2021, SFS adopted a new, experimental organizational structure for a one-year trial period, providing a single point of contact for billing and financial aid. One phone line, one email address and one set of customer service windows.
The primary responsibility of the student service is fee assessment and billing, packaging students with financial aid and sending award summaries, cash management, administering financial aid, reconciliation, and compliance.
With the success of the trial structure, Moravec announced that the new structure was formalized this month. Student financial services can be reached at 518-564-2072.
FEINBERG LIBRARY
In academic affairs, changes have been made following the retirement of Holly Heller-Ross as dean of library and information technology services in Feinberg Library. Heller-Ross remains in Feinberg as librarian.
The LITS division was divided into Feinberg Library with Elin O’Hara being named director, and information technology services with TJ Myers being named chief information officer. They can be reached at 518-564-5187 and 518-564-2449, respectively.
Also new to academic affairs is the position of coordinator of computer information systems. That position will be assumed by Patrick Schnell who previously worked in CIS before moving to the Registrar’s Office. Schnell was chosen following a search and will begin April 1, allowing for transition in the Registrar’s Office.
Computer information systems can be reached at 518-564-3013.
