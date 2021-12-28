PLATTSBURGH — Portia Allie-Turco’s generation was the last one born under apartheid in South Africa.
For her, momentous is the death of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, archbishop emeritus of Cape Town, on Dec. 26, 2021.
The 90 year-old was awarded the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize “for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa,” according to www.nobleprize.org.
“For me, it’s a humongous loss,” the counselor and SUNY Plattsburgh lecturer said.
“It’s really a tremendous loss for the world, I think, because of the work he was doing. He was the chairman South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He helped to unite South Africans.”
For her, Tutu’s legacy is the idea that “we can unite rather than divide.”
“He was part of what is called the Forgiveness Project,” she said.
“For me as a South African, it really highlighted the idea that racial reconciliation is possible, and that it can be done. We can unite. It can be done, and it can be done peacefully.”
Allie-Turco met the iconic activist in Cape Town while working through the Truth and Reconciliation Committee.
“A lot of South Africans were a part of that hearing and really leading that work,” she said.
“That’s some of what shaped my interest in reconciliation was all of those efforts to show that acceptance and people can heal from racial trauma. We can transcend that. So that was his message. His message was forgiveness, but forgiveness requires a lot of different things, too.”
Accountability. Ownership. Remorse. Repayment.
“Be able to repay what you did,” she said.
“And also showing that you have a mechanism or a method or a way for that not to happen again, for the hurt or the trauma to not be repeated.”
It’s been more than 25 years since Allie-Turco, a Keeseville resident, lived in South Africa.
“For a lot of us, we were those last kids before 1994,” she said.
“We were born in the apartheid South Africa. I witnessed Nelson Mandela coming out of prison. We witnessed Tutu bridging the South Africa that was divided. He witnessed him talk peace when people thought South Africa was not going to be able to be do it.”
