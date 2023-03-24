PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Chancellor John King Jr. says the key to improving long-term financial health at each SUNY campus will be increasing enrollment.
“That means we need to make sure every New York student knows there’s a place for them at SUNY,” King told the media after a tour of SUNY Plattsburgh’s new nursing skills lab Friday morning.
What that looks like, King explained, is sending out letters to every 12th grader in the state to make them aware of all their SUNY options.
CASCADING ADMISSIONS
He said students may not be familiar with the array of SUNY campuses and this initiative will introduce them to other schools not already on their radar.
“We’re piloting cascading admissions this year, where students may be very familiar with a Stony Brook or a University of Buffalo, (and) they may not know about some of the other campuses,” he said.
“So if they don’t get admitted to those institutions that they’ve applied to, we’re actually reaching out to them and saying, ‘but there’s a place for you at SUNY Plattsburgh, but there’s a place for you at SUNY Fredonia,’ and letting them know that there’s that opportunity.”
ON-CAMPUS VISITS
In addition to these efforts, King said they are making a push to get potential students to make an on-campus visit.
“We did a big push on applications in the fall. We saw an increase in applications and now we’re working to make sure that turns into yield,” he said, “that we help students visit our campuses, take bus trips, talk with faculty members, talk with current students, so that they know what an amazing experience they can have on a SUNY campus, what a great, value proposition a place like SUNY Plattsburgh is.”
The SUNY system is also targeting community college students statewide, who are about to graduate, and working to admit them into a program that matches their interests at one of the four-year SUNY institutions, the chancellor said.
Offering programs that match the needs of military members and those in the workforce is another strategy they are using, he said.
“So we’re not just talking about students who are coming out of high school, we’re talking about someone who, maybe, is in the military, and they’re leaving the military and they have an opportunity to come to one of our campuses,” King said.
“Maybe it’s someone who’s in the workforce now, wants to move up their job and sees an opportunity to get a degree or certificate or credential on one of our campuses. So we’re working hard to grow enrollment and to retain our students. Students, once they come, we need them to stay and finish their degree — that’s also part of our enrollment strategy — and if we do those things successfully, we’ll have the resources we need on all of our campuses.”
King said together, all of these things will look to help with the low enrollment issue that many SUNY campuses — like SUNY Plattsburgh — are currently facing.
FINANCIAL STRUGGLES
Low enrollment has continued to be at the center of SUNY Plattsburgh’s financial concerns, which were brought to light near the end of 2022.
It was revealed then, at a United University Professions (UUP) press conference, that the campus, along with several others, was projected to have a budget deficit in the millions of dollars.
Local leaders, including SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi, had gathered at that press conference to advocate for more state funding for SUNY campuses.
On Friday, King said an increase in state funding for the SUNY system was “crucial.”
“In New York and across the country, we haven’t had the level of investment in public higher education that we should over the last few decades,” he said.
“So it’s important that we see leadership from the governor and the legislature on investing in SUNY.”
The chancellor will now continue on his tour of all 64 SUNY campuses throughout the state.
He called this tour an “opportunity” to listen, learn and get a sense of the unique strengths and assets of each campus.
“You really get a sense of the breadth of opportunities, from SUNY Maritime, that’s preparing folks for the shipping industry, to our Environmental Science and Forestry school, to the kinds of nursing and cybersecurity opportunities that are available here at Plattsburgh,” King said.
“And I also am listening for, how can we, at this SUNY system, can better support our campuses? How can we help ensure that every New York student knows there’s an opportunity for them at SUNY? How do we make sure that students don’t just start but finish? What can we do with the system to help make it easier for students to transfer from community colleges to four-year institutions?
“So I see these visits as an opportunity, really to come away with a sense of what we’re doing really well and how we can continue to get even better.”
