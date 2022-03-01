PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Alumni Association presents “Philanthropy, Technology and the Social Good,” an Institute for Ethics in Public Life colloquy with Tim Sarrantonio at noon on March 2 via Zoom.
Sarrantonio ‘04 is director of corporate brand at Neon One, a firm that builds software applications designed to help small to midsize nonprofit organizations manage and grow their fundraising efforts.
He has considerable experience in the nonprofit world. His expertise includes working on fundraising databases of all sizes, procuring grants and formulating communication and fundraising campaigns in the nonprofit sector.
Sarrantonio has also has raised more than $3 million for various causes. He has been a frequent presenter at international conferences and is a TEDx speaker on technology and philanthropy.
TECH AND NONPROFITS
He will join Dr. Jonathan Slater, institute director, for an hour-long conversation about ways technology has been affecting and shaping the nonprofit sector.
How can organizations ethically manage donor information in light of recent advances in information processing and major shifts in the use of computer technology, such as the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence?
Why are many firms experiencing challenges in trying to adapt their fundraising efforts to changes brought about by the current pandemic?
EVENT REGISTRATION
Sarrantonio believes we ought to be seeking answers to these and other questions now and engaging in a collective conversation about the social and ethical implications of the wholesale enlistment of technology in the field of nonprofit philanthropy.
Ethics Institute colloquies are open to the entire SUNY Plattsburgh community.
The Institute for Ethics in Public Life is supported by generous gifts to the Plattsburgh College Foundation.
To register: email alumni@plattsburgh.edu or online at www.plattsburgh.edu
Upon registration, you will be sent a link to join this event.
