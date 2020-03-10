AUSABLE FORKS — Monday was a good day for Amanda “Mary” Thwaits.
“Saturday until Tuesday, I have four days of normalcy before I go back to chemotherapy again on Wednesday,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“I have had second opinions and two trips down to New York City to Sloan Kettering. If I could say anything at all, I would like to thank the friends, family, strangers, community, Fitzpatrick Cancer Center, everybody for their support, donations, everything monetary to just sending a prayer. That's the biggest thing I deal with. I'm the type of person wants to send a thank-you letter to everybody for everything and I just can't do it all.”
TABLES TURNED
In 2013, Mary raised money for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
Now, she is a patient there undergoing treatment for triple negative breast cancer, and there is a benefit fundraiser for her, "Mary Thwaits Beat Breast Cancer Bash" on Saturday, March 21 from 3 to 9 p.m. at American Legion Post 504 in Au Sable Forks.
“All my hormone receptors are testing negative,” Mary said.
“Only about 10 to 15 percent of breast cancers are this type. It's the most aggressive breast cancer, so it's a grade 3. One of the first tests I had was genetic testing, they say breast cancer is hereditary. I have no one in my family had it. I tested negative on my genetic testing. It's an unknown. No one can tell me why or how.”
Mary grew up in Jay, and is a 2005 Ausable Valley Central School graduate.
An Alpha Epsilon Phi soror, she graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2009 with a degree in business administration and marketing major and a minor in finance
She was also a member of two honor societies: Rho Lambda and Gamma Sigma Alpha while at Plattsburgh State.
Mary was the general manager at College Suites and re-branded it Broad Street Commons.
“I was the general manager through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy,” she said.
“I was there for all of that but because of my knee injury I needed something that was a little less physical. That's where I ended up after one of my last surgeries moving into a position at Bombardier.”
Since October 2017, she worked as a site buyer handling the logistics and expediting materials to the plant from global suppliers.
Her career was upended when she discovered a lump while laying in bed.
She been going through other testing for a different medical issue and decided to mention the lump to her gynecologist.
"She ordered a mammogram which confirmed I have very dense breasts which is common for women my age," Mary said.
"A mammogram can only detect an area of concern, but due to my age it recommended a follow-up at age 40. Luckily my gynecologist ordered a sonogram which showed shadowing which was a higher concern for the radiologist. When the doctor discussed the findings with me, he said that 'If I saw this and you were a 32-year-old woman with dense breasts, I'd say okay. But if you showed me the image, and said it was a breast cancer, I'd also say okay.'"
Mary had a mammogram and ultrasound on Dec. 23, 2019.
She had a biopsy on Dec. 31, 2019.
The cancer was confirmed on Jan. 3, 2020.
Now, she is on a Dose Dense AC-T chemotherapy regimen.
“Then, there would be surgery after chemotherapy, and there is the potential of radiation or chemotherapy again post-surgery depending on how I react,” Mary said.
“I'm just getting it taking care of at a young age, and then I'm just going to live life to the best that I can with the hard part over.”
She gravitates to the simple things in life — shopping, camping, snowmobiling, cooking and walking Wyatt, her black lab/shepherd/huskie and hanging out with family and friends.
A MOTHER'S LOVE
Mary's mother, Debbie Papier, has been with her every step of Mary's cancer journey.
She started chemo on Jan. 29.
“She has a long stretch of chemo with this type of cancer,” Debbie said.
“It's hard to put into words. It's not something a parent ever expects to go through. She's 32 years old. I never would have thought that we would be dealing with this. It has been very emotional and very eye-opening for Mary but for all young girls to be aware. It's been very stressful with the financial part of this. Watching her go through the chemo and the recovery that is involved and all the side effects that are involved.”
Debbie is thankful that she is retired and has been able to be Mary's caretaker for all of her appointments.
“As a parent, it's hard to watch your child go through something like this,” she said.
“But Mary is a fighter and has a very, very, positive outlook. That's how I am as well. You have to be positive and proactive with a lot of things with this. It's not easy. We're a close family but we have a very, very good network of friends.”
Debbie said the community itself has been wonderful.
“People from all over have reached out,” she said.
“You don't really realize how much cancer is out there until you're dealing with it and you start talking about it and you realize how many people are dealing with it besides her.”
Mary was very big into customer service and community service and the “Mary Thwaits Beat Breast Cancer Bash” is a chance for others to pay it forward.
The bash highlights include music by Neil Gillespie at 4 p.m. and Tally & Pop at 6:15 p.m.
Attendees can chow down on a Michigan dinner when they are not vying for a 50/50 raffle, auction, gift baskets or prizes.
“Our Pink Angels from TEAM MARY are now out in the community selling raffle tickets for your chance to win a Tri-Axle load of logs, a pair of Adirondack chairs, a face cord of wood, Scentsy relaxation basket, or a 100 gallons of fuel oil from Gordon’s,” Karen Parrotte, bash organizer said.
Other prizes up for grabs on the day of the event include: one night at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort with rewards, summer fun Cooler of Cheer, another tri-axle of logs from Duhaime Logging, Ward Lumber wheelbarrow of cheer, pizzas, hair products, massage, intuitive reading, facial, Dunkin Donuts coffee, hair products, Valcour brewing shirt/growler, metal signs, lots of dining certificates, SUNY Plattsburgh Theatre tickets, Whiteface lift tickets, trailer of firewood, makeup, Raquette River Brewery growler, hiking stick, Mariner dining certificate, Adirondack Cider certificate, and many more certificate & baskets for bidding.
A FRIEND'S SUPPORT
Karen and Debbie are good friends.
“I have known her since she gave birth to Mary because I was her replacement when she was out on maternity leave,” Karen said.
“We worked at the prison (Adirondack Correctional Facility in Raybrook), and that's how I know her. I've never been this close to somebody whose had cancer. I had family, but their not in the area. This is my first time just seeing what a person really has to go through, and it's really devastating. It's quite more involved than I would ever think. Poor Mary. She's handing it really well. She's a trooper. She's tough. I'm confident that she's going to get through all of this but she's had some rough weeks with the treatment.”
The bash is to celebrate life with Mary.
“Many local businesses have helped make this day possible and we thank them for their generosity,” Karen said.
“I've got some volunteers that have been so very helpful because there's no way I could have done any of this myself. Her aunts, cousins and friends — she just knows so many people and have touched many people's lives. People are really helping and donating. We've got tons of great things that people can win if they come to the event.”
For more information, contact Karen Parrotte at 518-578-6827
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.