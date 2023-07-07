PLATTSBURGH — Everyone should get a chance to enjoy the Plattsburgh City Beach, and thanks to the local Sunrise Rotary Club’s recent gift of two beach-specific wheelchairs and accessibility mats, everyone will.
“It’s about giving back. It’s not just a club, an organization that wants to help, but we really want to help. We really want to give back to our local community,” Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary President Jim Snook said at a press conference at the beach Friday.
“We are an international organization, but we do raise and put a lot of money right here back into Plattsburgh, and these wheelchairs, they’re just the next thing.”
DEBUG, HIPPOCAMPE
Both wheelchairs are designed to be used on sand and in water.
The Debug Wheelchair has a steel frame and has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and is equipped with large wheels that can roll over packed sand and other obstacles.
The other chair, called the Hippocampe, is lower to the ground, can be self-propelled in packed sand and can float in the water for more active individuals.
The beach mats, or Mobi-mats, provide a smooth surface over the sand for people with mobility issues. The mat is a 100% recycled polyester roll and an industry leader in beach accessibility mats.
MORE ACCESSIBLE
Colleen Downs, a systems advocate at the North Country Center for Independence, said this project to make the beach more accessible came during the Mayor’s Cup two years ago.
The City of Plattsburgh and Sunrise Rotary then began working closely together to make it happen.
“We learned that some people come to the beach and would like to have a little bit better accessibility,” she said.
“So we wanted to make sure that we were expanding access to everybody who might want to use the beach, which not only helps the individuals, but if family members want to come, loved ones, it just gives a wide range of options.”
Downs said in total, the two wheelchairs and Mobi-mats, which were originally designed in part by the Marines when they were looking to try to find landing in Iraq, cost $13,000.
She thanked the United Way of the Adirondacks, ARC Foundation, the CVPH Foundation, North Country Center for Independence and one anonymous donor for helping raise the necessary funds to make this project come to fruition.
“We’re really happy that we can give this gift and have an opportunity to give more people time at the beach,” Downs said.
“A lot of people think that when you’re getting a beach wheelchair, it’s for paralyzed people and that is true, but it’s also for people who may have other mobility issues. Maybe they walk with a cane, maybe they use a walker, maybe they just have a hard time on uneven surfaces. So we really want everybody to enjoy the beach and have this opportunity.”
DOING MORE
The wheelchairs were supposed to be available for use last summer, but one was delayed due to supply chain issues at the time.
It was then decided that more community outreach and engagement should be completed before making the chairs available for public use to ensure their success at the beach.
Now that the chairs are available, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said he appreciated the partnership between the city and Sunrise Rotary that made this project happen.
“Last year, … when the first chair was introduced, it was great, but we also knew like hey, we needed to do just a little bit more,” Rosenquest said.
“And so here we are back for the second year, increasing accessibility. and again, this is something that, philosophically, we want in the City of Plattsburgh, that we continue to push for in the City of Plattsburgh. Whether it be Mobi-mats at the beach or quiet zones at the parades or widened sidewalks for Safe Routes to Schools and for the Margaret Street Project, increased accessibility, for people of all abilities, is really critical for a healthy and vibrant community.”
HOW TO USE
For those who want to use the wheelchairs, they are now available for public use free of charge during open beach hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
Downs said they can be obtained from the lifeguard station with proper identification (like a driver’s license, etc.) to secure the wheelchair rental.
“It’ll initially be like a two-hour timeframe that people can use it, but they can check back and keep it out longer if they want and as long as it stays on the beach in this area, it’s fine. and then there’ll be maintenance that … the city will do to make sure everything continues to be safe.”
Mark Fournier, who is in a wheelchair himself, said he worked on this project with the mayor and Sunrise Rotary as well.
He said he and other wheelchair users will now have more opportunities to enjoy access to the beach.
“I think more people, like myself, in wheelchairs will be able to come down here more often in the summer when we want to, because the people and myself will know that there’s enough accessibility to get to the beach,” he said.
“And you’ll be able to just enjoy the beach more often in the summer and I just totally appreciate all the work and effort and the time that’s been put into the project. So I’m just totally glad to be working with the people associated with the project, and I think it’s going to be one great success.”
Snook added that he hopes this project will encourage other organizations to get involved in improving accessibility in more aspects locally.
“I would champion any organization in our community to step up and join us in this. As (one of) the largest … lake beach in the nation ... we are setting the example,” he said.
“I would challenge any community organization to step up to that and help bring some more accessibility to our city. It doesn’t end at the beach; it only starts here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.