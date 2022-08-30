MORIAH — The sound of music will be back in the town this year as the inaugural Moriah Magical Music Festival takes off from the Witherbee Park bandstand.
Known as M3, the free festival was organized by recent resident Trish Montgomery with help from Moriah Town Councilman Matthew Brassard.
“Music is universal,” Montgomery told the Press-Republican. “I want people to come and have something to enjoy, to feel welcome and included.”
‘REALLY BEAUTIFUL HERE’
The town is paying for the concert from its share of the Essex County Occupancy Tax money, and it will include food trucks and gift vendors.
The Saturday, Sept. 10, festival is from 5 to 8 p.m. in Witherbee Park across from the Town Hall at 38 Park Place. People attending should bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on.
Montgomery said that soon after her arrival in town, she patronized a local business where the owner told her it was a depressed area.
“I said, ‘it’s really beautiful here. Why are people negative about this area?’ I’m coming from D.C., Baltimore, New Hampshire.”
‘WHY DON’T YOU PUT ON A CONCERT’
She decided to see what she could do, so she contacted Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava.
“He said, ‘Why don’t you put on a concert?’ So here we are.”
She contacted bands, talked to vendors and lined up food trucks and soon the Moriah Magical Music Festival was born.
THREE BANDS, THREE HOURS
The local bands are Marie Marie of Westport, doing 1980s pop-rock; Barkeater of Ticonderoga, with classic rock; and Profile from Connecticut, performing reggae.
“This is going to be pretty serious, three bands, three hours,” Montgomery said. “Popular and well-known local bands. I wanted to offer different musical styles.”
She hopes M3 will be an annual event, and lauded Brassard for his assistance.
“I couldn’t have done this without Matt,” she said.
Moriah has previously had a well-attended weekly summer Concerts in the Park program at the same location, but that ceased a few years ago.
“Could be a couple hundred people at this,” Montgomery said. “Music is loved and music conquers all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.