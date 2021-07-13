Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?

Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, FileStudents enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in New Port Richey, Fla., in this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo. The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.