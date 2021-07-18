SUMMER BOATING

Two boaters head out onto the clear, blue waters of Lake Champlain. The friendly confines of the North Country lake has welcomed plenty of events over the past week, including the Mayor's Cup Regatta and the Bassmaster Elite Series. In addition, the beautiful weather has allowed for casual water activities as well as boat cruises. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

