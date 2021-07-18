SUMMER BOATING

Two boaters head out onto the clear, blue waters of Lake Champlain. The friendly confines of the North Country lake has welcomed plenty of events over the past week, including the Mayor's Cup Regatta and the Bassmaster Elite Series. In addition, the beautiful weather has allowed for casual water activities as well as boat cruises. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)
CONWAY [mdash] Helen Stone Echavarria of Conway, Ark., passed away Friday, July 1, 2021, after a brief illness. Helen was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Oct. 11, 1939, the daughter of Harold and Molly (Delaney) Stone. She graduated from St. John's Academy in 1957 and from Champlain Valley Sch…
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Edward "Pete" Webber Jr., 97, passed away on July 16, 2021, at the CVPH Medical Center. He was born in Plattsburgh on Sept. 24, 1923, the son of Edward and Addie (Sanford) Webber Sr. Edward was employed as a printer for the Press-Republican for 45 years, following in his …
Irene Frye Cottrell, age 84, of Plattsburgh, passed away June 6, 2021 in the presence of her family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at The First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mad…
- Police: Man abducted, raped woman in Beekmantown
- In light of Trudeau announcement, officials hope for U.S. border action
- North Country districts face wide-spread bus driver shortages
- Pair accused of Peru murder served prison sentences in 2017
- Police: Two men arrested for home invasion burglary
- Westport apartment was drug operation's hub, spanning 40 homes in Upstate New York, according to criminal complaint
- Female victim found dead in Schuyler Falls
- Plan next year’s perennial wildflower garden now
- Balloon release to honor Lyon Mountain woman
- CV-TEC opens bids for Tiny House
