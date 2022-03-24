PLATTSBURGH — Helen Nerska, Clinton County Historical Association director, portrayed Suffragist Harriet Dudley Bell on the Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour’s first stop in Plattsburgh on July 31, 2021.
Nerska is amazed by the content and reception of the CVSCAT booklet that was recently released.
“I think it’s the whole story that we’ve been trying to tell about our involvement in this area with the Suffrage Movement, with the people that deserve credit for this, and all the work that was done in Lewis around Inez Milholland,” she said.
“I am awestruck by what all of us did, you know.”
“I’m glad we have recorded it in this booklet because it really covered not only the local movement, but nationally what was happening. I am very proud of it. I thought we pulled it off, all of us.”
Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, portrayed Ida Bell Wells-Barnett twice on the tour, once in Ausable Chasm and at the tour’s end in Glens Falls.
A DIVERSE COUNTRY
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum introduced BIPOC suffragists to the Auto Tour.
“We introduced suffragists that were not white,” Madison said.
“We brought in the African-American, the Hispanic, the Chinese. There were others working to also get women the right to vote, and that’s important because we are a diverse country.”
On July 31, 2021, the tour stopped at the Ausable Chasm Pavilion, the association’s program site that featured a banner of “Womankind/Iahkonkwe,” a painting by John Kahionhes Fadden, who was born into the Turtle Clan of the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne, as well as one of Black women and another one of Asian and Hispanic women.
What happened at Ausable Chasm is documented from pages 17 to 22 in the booklet and features Madison’s Ida B. Wells-Barnett speech as well as two dramatic monologues written by Robin Caudell, who portrayed Portia S. Blackiston, a noted culinary and home arts educator, and another speech about humanitarian Helen Appo Cook, portrayed by Jazzy Dunn.
“I think the booklet will be a great addition for researchers, especially for our educational systems, our schools, because it gives a great history in the beginning of the suffrage but it also embraces people who were in the region or in New York, who really worked to push women’s voting rights forward, to make them available to women,” Madison said.
“So, I think it will be a great resource for a variety of reasons, not just now, but in the future. It will gives girls especially a glimpse into what it was like in the past and what we did to showcase that in the 21st century.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell