ELIZABETHTOWN — The Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour’s eight-month-old dust stirs once again with the release of a booklet of the same name.
The 55-page illustrated, limited-edition booklet was designed and edited by Sandra Weber, a resident of Elizabethtown, with assistance from Tisha Dolton, design consultant Linda Dolly, and CVSCAT Committee. See Box.
“Before COVID, it was on the to-do list in the beginning,” Weber said.
“It was on the to-do list because Sally Roesch Wagner (founder and executive director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation and Center for Social Justice Dialogue in Fayetteville, NY). Sally has been at a lot of the conferences that we’ve been, and the one thing she said is, ‘If you don’t record it, it didn’t happen.’ So that stuck in my mind, of course, as a writer. I was determined that we had to produce something.”
The committee didn’t know what shape or form the final product, which documented CVSCAT stops in Plattsburgh, Ausable Chasm, Lewis, Elizabethtown, Vergennes, Addison and Glens Falls, would be.
“They were kind of leaving that up to me,” Weber said.
“It was in there in the original everything. Then COVID came, and we had to postpone everything. When it came to doing everything again, I realized all the tasks that I had taken on and that there was no way possible for me to also write a booklet. I put a lot of articles and background and stuff on the website to still kind of make some of that information available.”
A BRILLIANT IDEA
CVSCAT was funded by an agreement awarded by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission (GLFC) to NEIWPCC in partnership with the Lake Champlain Boat Basin Program (LCBP). Additional funding was provided by Mary O’Donnell Enhorning, who also represented the American Association of University Women-Adirondack Branch.
“When this thing finished, we had money left over,” Weber said.
“Then, the idea, I have to really say Jackie Madison was pushing it. I was involved in other projects, but the more we talked about it the more it became clear that we had done something really special with this Auto Tour.
“It was beyond any of our imaginations, and especially that we did it during COVID. Helen (Nerska) said we had done something historic, alright, that it needed to be documented. The money was there, and I said ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’”
At this point, the project became something different.
“Because this was documenting what had happened, not documenting what was going to happen, which is hard to do,” Weber said.
“So now, I had all these photographs. We had all these speeches that people had given. We had all this fabulous content, and then I just had to do this really simple task of putting it together.
“I said, ‘Oh, I can do that in three weeks.’ I did, but it took me about six to eight weeks. I was excited to do it.”
The booklet was completely a team effort.
“Part of what convinced me to do it was seeing these speeches and different things that people had done at the different events,” Weber said.
“Each event was so different, but yet so great. I really wanted to showcase what everyone had done. So much of it was so new and never talked about before.”
Weber felt compelled to do the project, and she did.
“I really had to say coming into this, although I am a writer and this is the 11th book that I have put together, I had never had designed anything like this before,” she said.
“It was a big shock to me how talented design people are – what I didn’t know. I have to say Linda Dolly in Elizabethtown here, she just gave me incredible advice, taught me so much. I couldn’t have done it without her help.”
This booklet covers 2021 events spreading from Plattsburgh to Glens Falls.
“I’m just blown away about all the tremendous people who gave so much time and energy to this,” she said.
REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION
Fifteen hundred copies were printed and will be distributed through the library system, so every library from Clinton County all way down to Washington County, Warren County and Saratoga County.
“Every library in the whole region over here is going to have one,” Weber said.
“We’re working on distributing at least one copy to every school.
We’re distributing them to the town halls and organizations who were involved in it like the Underground Railroad Museum, Elizabethtown Social Center, the Champlain Area Trails (CATS).”
Weber portrayed suffrage martyr Inez Milholland, who is buried in Lewis.
“What I love, as I give this to people and I see them look at it, of course they look through it and they see all the photos, right,” she said.
“They are so captivated by the photos. They all love where we have the historical photos next to what we did.”
INCLUSIVE CONTENT
The CVSCAT Committee didn’t just randomly decide to do things.
“There’s a history to this,” Weber said.
“What I know is I love the photos, I love the photos, I love the photos, and I love the photographers who took the wonderful photos, but I also know that when they sit down to read it, they are going to be surprised again because the content just blows me away.
“I don’t even know how to describe it. It tells such a comprehensive, inclusive picture of suffrage. National people who were here and also the local people, the Indigenous people. It tells the Black story.”
Weber said the text is not confrontational.
“It’s just telling you the stories in these people’s voices then, and letting you absorb it and feel these different ways that people felt,” she said.
“It’s not all beautiful. It’s not that you didn’t touch on the ugly parts. You did it just beautifully. I’m just blown away.”
The breadth and depth of the Auto Tour was an accomplishment in itself, especially in light of COVID-19 Pandemic challenges.
“What other projects have spanned from Plattsburgh to Glens Falls and over into Vermont and included so many various organizations of so many different backgrounds from farming organizations to hiking organizations to John Brown Lives?” Weber said.
“My thought is I would like to see this being used in classrooms because there are so many different aspects and so many different ways it could be used. I think it shows a remarkable piece of Champlain Valley history that probably our kids are not getting in their books or other organizations who want to distribute it to all their members or whatever.”
Weber encourages anybody who wants to pay to reprint more to step forward.
“That would be wonderful,” she said.
“I think it belongs in as many hands as we can possibly get it into.”
