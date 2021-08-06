PLATTSBURGH — Seven years ago, Patricia “Tisha” Dolton attended an event in Rosendale, N.Y. where the directors of Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation (Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner) in Fayetteville and the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House (Deborah Hughes) in Rochester portrayed each other’s research focus.
“That event was sponsored by a group (Votes for Women 2020) that was getting ready to start all these celebrations for this centennial,” Dolton, a librarian and historian at the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, said.
“So I was like, there are people who are going to do this. This is cool!”
GET SOMETHING LOCAL
Dolton sat on conference calls and listened to stakeholders from around New York state.
“There were mostly the executive directors of museums and historical societies and stuff like this,” she said.
“I was just like a lowly town historian, who was just really interested. So, I just sat there and listened and tried to figure out what I might be able to do.
“What I realized was I needed to get hold of people locally and try to get something going locally.”
Dolton recruited Kim Harvish, then at the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls, and Sandi Rhodes, Glens Falls Community Theatre actress, who re-enacts suffragist called Eva King.”
Celebrating Suffrage in Greater Glens Falls was established in 2016.
Lewis resident Sandra Weber, a historian and author, got involved in the group, which did a series of events including a Suffrage Rally in Glens Falls City Hall Park, a Women’s Equality Day presentation at the Chapman Museum, and a re-creation of the 1900 State Suffrage Convention at the First Baptist Church in Glens Falls for the New York State Suffrage Centennial in 2017.
A GREAT IDEA
With 2020 on the horizon, Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour was conceived by the group.
Dolton attributes the idea to Weber.
“I’m going to throw her under the bus, she was like what if we did some sort of like Auto Tour because they used these cars,” she said.
“Especially in the 19-teens, cars were becoming more common. Suffragists was using them as a way to get from place to place to spread the message, especially in more rural areas. (Sandra’s) been doing a lot of research in Essex County. She knew that Katherine Knotman and her group was using cars up there. She said, ‘What if we did this?’”
Weber refutes that the Auto Tour was totally her idea.
“It was a couple of other people, too,” she said.
“I had finished writing the book called ‘The Woman Suffrage Statue.’ It’s the statue of Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott that’s now in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
“I researched the whole history of that statue and did a fellowship in the DC at the Architect of the Capitol’s Office. In learning the history of that statue, I really had learned the whole history of suffrage and the whole women’s movement.”
MAKING IT REAL
The Greater Glens Falls Committee started looking for grant funding, planning and searching for other stakeholders for the Auto Tour.
“So if we have individual events at different places, we could link them with vintage cars going down through,” Dolton said.
“We all started planning our individual events.
We got funding from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, then every thing went into lockdown and we had to stop. We had been planning this for like two years by that point, at least a year and half.”
A kick-off Tea was held in February 2020 in Glens Falls.
“Then all of sudden, we had to stop everything,” Dolton said.
“We’re like we don’t know what we’re going to do? What are we going to do? We had another grant at the time but they wouldn’t let us extend it. So, we wound up having to give up that grant.”
CVNHP was great, and Jim Brangan (cultural heritage and recreation coordinator) with the Lake Champlain Basin Program was just so enamored of what we wanted to do, he said we’ll figure figure it out.’”
They did.
“So this has been many years in the making,” Dolton said.
“Thank God our events are outside. Please don’t rain! I’m actually the director of the Suffrage Pageant here in Glens Falls. That’s like my thing. I’ve been having trouble because I can’t seem to fill the African-American position in my pageant. That’s my biggest hurdle right now.”
Dolton attended the Auto Tour launch festivities last weekend hosted by the Clinton County Historical Association in Plattsburgh and the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association at the Ausable Chasm Pavilion.
“I’m really excited,” Dolton said.
“I’m going to be at all the other events in the next couple of weekends. I’m very excited to see the fruits of our labor, and everything that everybody has planned.”
