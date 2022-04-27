PLATTSBURGH — Multiple Clinton County agencies will participate in a Family Resource Day aimed at educating families and friends of those who struggle with substance use of the services available to themselves and their loved ones.
The free event will take place at MHAB Life Skills Campus, located at 14 Dormitory Drive in Plattsburgh, from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Sabrina Herlick, director of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Implementation Grant at the Adirondack Health Institute, said Resource Days occasionally bring together agencies so they can coordinate with each other and share ideas about new practices.
“What is unique about Family Resource Day though is that it is really to focus on families and friends of people who are in active use and provide them with resources on recovery supports, harm reduction methods and life-saving medication to reverse an overdose,” she said.
“It is so important to be equipped with not only the tools to assist someone who is in an active overdose, but also understand that this is a disease, not a choice. Compassion is key to the substance use community.”
NARCAN TRAINING
Seventeen organizations are set to table the event, which will also feature a training on the use of Narcan — which reverses an opioid overdose — at 1:30 p.m. and an Addiction in the Brain training at 2:30 p.m., Herlick said.
Attendees will be able to leave with Narcan kits, fentanyl testing strips and Deterra packs, which deactivate drugs.
“I think the most important part of this event is that it is a judgement free zone,” Herlick said.
“We want people to feel welcome and comfortable discussing substance use, the signs of an overdose, how to help someone who is going through use.”
The event is being offered through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) grant, which is funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) at Adirondack Health Institute, Herlick said, also extending thanks to Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment and Youth Services Inc. and MHAB Life Skills Center offering their expertise and space to hold the event.
WORK TOGETHER
Herlick said, chances are, you know of someone struggling with substance use disorder, a disease that does not discriminate.
“People who use drugs and people who know someone who uses drugs deserve to have a safe space where they are able to communicate about their struggles,” she continued. “There is so much stigma that is involved with substance use disorder which decreases the likelihood of someone getting treatment or a family member talking about their feelings. We need to hold space for these stories, for this community.”
The next time a person uses could be their last, Herlick added, so conversations need to happen now.
“So many incredible agencies within the North Country of New York are all fighting the opioid epidemic, but the most important part of this fight is to work together and that is why we hold events like (Family Resource Day).”
Other upcoming RCORP events are listed at www.ahihealth.org/rcorp.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.