PLATTSBURGH — While Cadyville’s Hunter Church was preparing to make his Olympic bobsled debut in Beijing, Good Guys Convenience and Deli on Route 22 was unveiling their new sub named after him called, “The Hunter’s Run.”
The Olympian-inspired sub consists of Virginia baked ham, turkey breast, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, bacon, baby spinach, dill pickles, red onions, jalapenos and Italian mustard vinaigrette—all toasted on a wheat roll.
A whole sub costs $14.99, and a half sub costs $9.99.
CADYVILLE GUY
IN THE OLYMPICS
The family-owned business knew they wanted to honor Church, and this was their way of doing just that.
“There’s so many people in our community that don’t realize we have a local Cadyville guy in the Olympics. It’s pretty exciting,” owner Valerie Wilson said.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if Hunter did come and try it. He’s genuinely a nice guy.”
DESIGNING THE SUB
When deciding what to put on “The Hunter’s Run,” Good Guys Convenience and Deli received input from both Church and his family.
“My sister is friends with the family, so she called me about two weeks ago and said, ‘Hey it’d be really cool if we did a sub for Hunter,’ and I said it was a great idea, so we decided to do that,” Wilson said.
“Hunter’s mom responded through text messages and said she had kind of lost track with him and with him being older, his eating habits had changed, but he is dairy free. So, I also googled Olympian diets and found that it was mostly protein based. Then they sent it to Hunter, and he said, ‘That all sounds great, that’s exactly what I would have.”
FOUR-MAN EVENT
Church, the 25-year-old Saranac High School graduate, competed in the two-man bobsled event Monday and Tuesday in Beijing and came in 27th place. He is set to compete in the four-man bobsled event, his specialty, on Saturday and Sunday.
The Olympic four-man bobsled event, featuring Cadyville and USA’s Hunter Church will be aired on NBC Friday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m. for heats one and two, and Saturday. Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. for heats three and four.
“The Hunter’s Run” is a limited-time menu item, but it has been popular and could remain on the menu permanently.
“We’ve had a few people come in and ask for it. (State Assemblyman) Billy Jones came and took a picture with his,” Wilson said.
“I wouldn’t object to putting it on the menu. It’ll be fun for us to keep as a remembrance, if nothing else, that we have some great people that come out of the North Country.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.