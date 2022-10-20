PLATTSBURGH — A new study commissioned by the American Association for Retired Persons found that 55% of voters in the North Country region are age 50 or older and they cast 85% of the ballots in the August primaries.
The average is 75% of votes cast statewide are by people 50 or older, the study found.
LOCAL STATS
The study showed that the North Country region of northern New York has 99,379 registered Republicans and 80,945 Democrats.
Broken out by county, Essex County has 11,071 Republicans and 8,015 Democrats, with 61% of all voters 50 or older.
Clinton County has 16,211 Republicans and 18,478 Democrats, with 54% of them older than 50.
Franklin County has 9,629 Republicans and 10,334 Democrats, counting 57% 50 or older.
“There is so much at stake in this fall’s mid-term elections, and it’s clear the 50-plus are the dominant voting bloc in the state,” AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel said in a news release.
“The 50-plus who will be the deciders in next month’s elections have provided a roadmap for candidates, and they want to count on Social Security and Medicare, lower prescription drug prices, and the ability to receive long-term care at home.”
The voter turnout data shows that statewide by party, 62% of all registered Republicans are 50 or older, while registered Democrats and smaller parties are evenly split between 50-plus and younger voters.
The majority of independent voters in all regions statewide are under age 50, and the 50-plus accounted for 78% of independents who actually cast ballots in each of the last four general elections, which is similar to the percentages among Republicans, 82%, and for Democrats, 74%.
SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE
As could be expected, the majority of respondents said they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate who advocated lower property taxes, 84%; lower income taxes, 85%; increased safety in communities by reducing crime, 89%; expanded access to quality, affordable long term care for the elderly, lower prescription drug prices, 88%; and increased access to affordable housing, 78%.
And 92% of those older than 45 said it’s “extremely” or “very important” to have good Social Security benefits and 89% said they want Medicare benefits available to them when they retire.
The AARP survey involved interviews with 1,069 New York state residents age 45 or older, by landline phone, 29%; cell phone, 17%; text-to-web, 7%; and online, 47%, between Aug. 4 and Aug. 29.
