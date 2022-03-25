LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance is a multi-county coalition of agency representatives, educators, healthcare professionals, service providers and community stakeholders committed to positively impacting the lives of children from birth to three years old.
The group is active in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and Warren counties, as well as the Akwesasne Mohawk tribal lands.
The recently unveiled study, “The Wellbeing of Infants and Toddlers in the Adirondacks,” lays out key demographic data, including live births, prenatal care rates, health insurance coverage rates, childhood immunization rates and childhood obesity rates.
It also includes a multi-year trend analysis from 2015-2019 across various socioeconomic indicators including child poverty rates, SNAP (food assistance) benefits, home visiting services, Head Start program enrollment and usage of child care subsidies.
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
Report highlights include the following:
• Eighty percent of census tracts across the region are child care deserts where there are three or more children per regulated child care slot.
• The region serves less than 43 percent of children six weeks to five years of age in regulated child care.
• Children in the Adirondacks are more likely to be receiving SNAP benefits than most other areas of the state, except New York City.
The data once again highlights poverty levels in the North Country.
“But it does indicate that our families are reaching some of these resources that we are able to provide,” Kate Ryan, the new director of the Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance, said.
“I think the biggest concern of those in the prenatal to three industry is building children to be happy, healthy and resilient. If we are able to resolve potential food insecurity that is one source of familial stress that will be resolved.”
Approximately 20-25 percent of all parents in the Adirondack region receive nurse home visits.
However, there are geographic disparities between counties.
“There are two different types of home services,” Ryan said.
“There is the prenatal and postnatal home visiting, which is focused on just assuring that the family is ready for the baby and has everything in their house prepared.
“There is a more comprehensive home visiting service that is investigative and it is called Healthy Families. That program follows the families more completely through their parenting journey of a young child and provides parenting resources and general support at a regular interval.”
IMMUNIZATION RATES
Young children in the Adirondacks lag behind in immunization rates, making them more susceptible to life-threatening diseases. Rates vary considerably from 45.5 to 95.4 percent across the region.
“I also found that statistic interesting,” Ryan said.
“The data doesn’t really reflect what might be the barrier for that. Children are accessing the Well-Child Visits, which would also potentially be where they would have access to immunizations. There is the piece of parent choice with immunizations, which would raise a question to me.”
The Alliance is taking the following key actions to ensure that all young children are healthy, learning and thriving with families who are fully supported through services and resources:
Supporting new parents with parenting education courses, new parent kits for pregnant mothers and families with newborns.
Expanding infant mental health services and advocates to increase the supply of therapists trained to work with preschool students with developmental delays and disabilities.
Advocating for policies that would support an increase in funding for child care subsidies to expand access to high-quality, affordable child care.
Pushing for funding to reduce child abuse and neglect and help families move out of poverty.
To view and download the full report, visit bit.ly/bt3report21.
Currently, Baby Bundles are sourced to different community agencies.
“They have a variety of parenting resources, so there’s a book that covers topics of if your child is sick, what to do,” Ryan said.
“There is also just general parenting information, and there’s some information providing behavioral support. There’s some really nice early learning books that you can share in the family with your child.
“There’s also some information regarding development and language. It’s just a really great starting place for also not just parents but also some providers in the community whom the family may come into contact with. It’s a really nice, comprehensive set of resources that everyone cane share.”
Ryan think it’s so important for parents to know a child from birth to 3 has the fastest rate of brain development that they will ever have.
“The research has found that that brain development and exposure to experiences can impact later life experiences, access to be able to enter the work force, their future mental health,” she said.
“What happens to a child from birth to 3 can impact their life. If they’re positive experiences, then they grow into resilient adults and negative experiences results in that stress on their brain which can result in future health concerns, even biological health concerns like heart disease and obesity.
“So really, I think there is this push for building resiliency in our young children, so hopefully they continue a path of resiliency and good health in the future.”
Ryan is quite happy with her new post.
“I love it that I’m able to finally delve into these systemic issues in our community and have access and be able to research and speak with the people involved in so many of our community resources,” she said.
“It’s great to be able to have the time to do that now. I think it’s just becoming more apparent how important early childhood experiences and development is. It kind of shows us where we are as a community right now. Have we made improvements since the last data report? Where do we go from here? What are we doing well? Use what we are doing well and build upon maybe some areas that need improvement.”
