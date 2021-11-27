PLATTSBURGH — Students who recently attended North Country Manufacturing Day talked about some of their goals and ambitions with CVES staff.
Here is a sampling of some student insights.
Haven Dragoon
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School District: Northeastern Clinton Central School
CV-TEC Program: New Visions Applied Engineering
Are you interested in a career in manufacturing? Why or why not:
“Yes definitely, manufacturing plays a big role in the world’s products. I’m interested in making products that make the manufacturing process more efficient.”
Talk about something you learned on Manufacturing Day that in some way impacted your future plans.
“The North Country Manufacturing Day allowed me to gain a new perspective on how products are made. During the Mold-Rite Plastics presentation, they discussed the many processes needed for a product to reach full development, which gave me insight on what a job in this field would entail. This experience truly exposed me to just how many engineering job opportunities there are in my community, and I feel much more confident in my future from this experience.”
Austin Dukett
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School District: AuSable Valley Central School
CV-TEC Program: Electrical Design, Installation and Alternative Energy
Are you interested in a career in manufacturing? Why or why not:
“I did not realize the demand was so high for electricians in the manufacturing field until I participated in this year’s North Country Manufacturing Day. Now knowing the variety of opportunities, I definitely would pursue a career in manufacturing as an electrician.”
Talk about something you learned on Manufacturing Day that in some way impacted your future plans.
“This experience gave me the opportunity to meet several employees at Camso, and they talked about the electrical innovations they were working on at their company. This made me excited about that possibilities, and how the skills I’m gaining in my CV-TEC program can be utilized in other industries to make new products.”
