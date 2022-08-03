PLATTSBURGH — Two Plattsburgh kids and two Essex County kids took top honors in this year’s Battle of Plattsburgh button design contest.
Through the 2022 Commemoration Poster Contest, local Clinton and Essex County fifth graders were given a chance to design this year’s Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration button and place in the top four to win the Jane Claffey 1814 Art Award.
“Each year we have fifth graders from Clinton and Essex Counties put together their thoughts on what life was like in 1814 during the Battle of Plattsburgh, and art teachers look at anonymously-submitted posters and pick out the top four,” 1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue said.
“The number one poster becoming the Battle of Plattsburgh button for this year.”
TOP FOUR WINNERS
During a news conference at City Hall Wednesday, the first place, second place, third place and fourth place winners were finally revealed.
“It’s always exciting to talk about the Battle of Plattsburgh and even more exciting to involve our kids and our youth in these types of programs and events,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said before presenting the winners with their awards.
Ellia Smith of Oak Street Elementary won first place for her design of a sailing ship on Lake Champlain with a colorful sunset over the mountains in the background.
Leah Rini, a Plattsburgh resident who is homeschooled, won second place for her design which featured a tent, a rooster, the American Flag and an anchor in four different squares.
Caleb Mitchell of Boquet Valley Central School District won third place for his design: a repeating pattern of American Flags and British Flags.
Isabella Johnson, also of Boquet Valley Central School District, won fourth place for her design which had an American Flag, a British Flag and a portrait of Battle of Plattsburgh hero Capt. Thomas Macdonough — for which the City of Plattsburgh’s Macdonough Monument is named for.
BUY A BUTTON
During the news conference, Rosenquest continued the mayoral tradition of buying the first button.
The button, which has a price tag of $10, will now be distributed to local stores over the next few days by 1814 Commemoration Inc. Vice President Tim Horn.
All proceeds will go toward funding the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration, Horn said.
“One of the biggest things anyone can do to support the Battle of Plattsburgh is to buy a button,” he said.
“We’re hoping we can sell a lot of them.”
WHERE TO BUY
The button will also be required for those who want to participate in certain activities during the commemoration, such as the Macomb Ball, Donahue said.
Horn mentioned that the button will soon be available at 14 locations around the city.
“The North Country Food Co-Op, the library, Cornerstone Bookstore, NBT Bank on Margaret Street, and then also we have Cook and Gardener selling them, Aubuchon Hardware by the (Air Force) Base, and NBT Bank up on route 3,” he said.
The War of 1812 museum, Clinton County Historical Society and the Kent-Delord House Museum are also locations that will have the buttons.
FUNDS THE EVENT
Donahue said the Battle of Plattsburgh would not be possible without the buttons.
“What do you get for the button? Really what you get for the button is the whole four days,” he said.
“The funds that are generated from the buttons each year and our generous sponsorships, we wouldn’t be able to do the Battle of Plattsburgh — someone comes up to the information booth and asks, ‘Why should I buy a button? What good is it?’
“Look around you — that’s what it does.”
