MINEVILLE — After being tasked with a real-life engineering problem for Schluter-Systems LP, local students from the New Visions: Applied Engineering program at CV-TEC, and German students from the University of Seigen in Germany, have spent the last four months virtually working together to solve it.
The collaboration with New York and Germany was made possible through the Authentic STEM Connect Us pilot program from the North Country Workforce Partnership.
SCHLUTER CHALLENGE
Schluter-Systems LP, a tile company in Plattsburgh, presented the Authentic STEM team with the challenge of finding a faster solution for their assembly line process.
On Friday, at CV-TEC’s Mineville Campus, the four North Country students, Megan Quinn from Keene Central School, Declan Valentine from Moriah Central School, and Catherine Harmm and Walton Pelkey from Crown Point Central School, joined virtually by the German students, presented their solution process to North Country leaders, and Seigen and Schluter executives.
The students noted challenges faced, as well as lessons learned during the process of developing the prototype for Schluter.
REAL-WORLD SITUATIONS
At the end of the presentation, Quinn, Valentine, Harmm and Pelkey were all presented with participation certificates for completing the program.
The hope is that through applying these real-life skills to real-world problems, the students will then be better-prepared for college or for when they enter the workforce.
“Problems like this are problems engineers and professionals face on a daily basis,” Kris Renadette from Schluter-Systems LP said.
“You guys each just talked about what your next step is, and all four of you are going in different paths. How we solve these problems — it’s not all engineers, it’s different people with different skill sets and backgrounds. You guys were presented with an open-ended problem that does not have a solution. and at first, that’s a challenge, but as you go into college you’re going to be in courses that have a similar-type structure.”
“There needs to be a lot more of this (in education).”
WORKING AS A GROUP
Because this is a pilot program, CV-TEC leaders plan to learn and make the program better by receiving feedback through a survey given to the students who participated in Authentic STEM.
Pelkey said the program allowed them to be more creative.
“I found the process of working with others more enjoyable than working with myself, because you’re only limited to your own creativity,” Pelkey said.
“When working with others, there’s so many ideas you wouldn’t have thought of. It allowed us to come up with an even better solution as a group.”
‘REALLY ENCOURAGING’
Director of Career and Technical Education at CV-TEC Division of Champlain Valley Educational Services, Michele Friedman, said the presentation and completed work exceeded everyone’s expectations for the new program.
“For our newly minted pre-engineering prospects, it’s really encouraging to see the talent, the willingness to lean in, the braveness to step into a program that none of us have ever done before and take the lead and connect with international partners, and really truly be engineers, because when you peel back the layers of what engineering is, it’s problem-solving,” Friedman said.
“And to my knowledge…the best solutions are found in collaboration with others, not independently, and there was a significant demonstration of this in all aspects.
“Nestled in the beautiful Adirondack Mountains, and noted normally for just being a really small, rural area that people may know us, because we had the Olympics here twice in Lake Placid. What they (people) are finding out through projects like this, is how deep and how rich the talent is (here), and what that talent has to offer, not just the region, but the world.”
