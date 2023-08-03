Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY Cortland. They are: Benjamin Bordeau, Plattsburgh; Mackenzie Converse, Morrisonville; Kayla Cunningham, Constable; Sayrah Durgan, Peru; Katelyn Gay, Vermontville; Madelyn Gay, Vermontville; Nora Glover, Saranac Lake; Grace Jarvis, Chateaugay; Jared Joslyn, Willsboro; Madison Kirkby, Westport; Kelsey Leeret, Lake Clear; Sydney Leeret, Lake Clear,; Marah Liscum, Tupper Lake; Marissa Mc Lean, Keeseville; Braeden McGinnis, Plattsburgh; Keegan Monette, Malone; Alexander Strack, Saranac; Natalie Tavares, Lake Placid; Alivia Waldron, Cadyville.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Russell Sage Colleges, Troy. They are: Sage Baker, Moriah Center; Jaidyn Bracy-Rushford, Chateaugay; Mackenzie Carpenter, Morrisonville; Austin Carpenter, Peru; Alanna Dumas, North Bangor; Olivia Gonyo, Mooers; Rylie Gray, Bombay; Savanna Keech, Mineville; Bailey Labarge, Altona; Sophie Macner, Plattsburgh; Saleen Ramos, Peru; Jacob Stradley, Tupper Lake; Avery Tam, Chateaugay; Theadora Welch, Plattsburgh.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology. They are: Lauren Schack-Sehlmeyer, Malone; Zach Swyers, Plattsburgh; Aidan Stacey, Ticonderoga; Natalia Valentino, Malone; Marie Higgins, Peru; Noah Haverlick, Keene Valley; Thomas Johnson, Morrisonville; Drew Knowles, Plattsburgh; Auden Clifford, Essex; Carter Benedict, Ft Covington; TJ Latour, Saranac Lake; Nolan Savage, Tupper Lake; Haley Giroux, Lake Clear; Patrick Dwyer, Chazy; Robert-Jason Pearsall, Malone; Jan Dougherty, Peru.
