PLATTSBURGH — The future of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) took center stage at two Forum of Innovation events held on June 5 and 6, which were organized by the North Country Workforce Partnership (NCWP) and the University of Siegen, which is a leading research university in western Germany.
The events, part of the Authentic STEM program, showcased the talent of student solver teams addressing real-world challenges presented by leading companies.
These forums marked the culmination of months of effort by local students, working collaboratively with German students, who have been working to provide real-world solutions to complex challenges posed by industry companies.
Sylvie Nelson, Executive Director at the NCWP, heralded the forums as a “resounding success, highlighting the depth of talent and innovation within our region!”
Over the course of two days, solver teams composed of students from CV-TEC, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES, Malone Middle School and Dutchess County BOCES, along with counterparts from across Germany, showcased their innovative solutions to challenges posed by BETA Technologies, onsemi, ALSCO and TMD Friction.
These students displayed creativity and resourcefulness in their presentations and their ideas demonstrated the program’s effectiveness in fostering critical thinking, collaboration, resiliency and practical problem-solving skills.
The presentations were enthusiastically received by the partner companies, program staff and school personnel, showcasing the high caliber of talent in our region’s schools.
“We are extremely proud of our Authentic STEM students,” Jordon LeBlanc, the Programming Director at NCWP, said.
“Their ability to rise to the challenge and deliver well-thought-out solutions is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are confident that the skills they have honed during this program will serve them well in their professional career!”
The Authentic STEM program’s success has been a collaborative effort, with generous support from its funding partners, including the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC)/United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Adirondack Foundation, the Davidson Foundation, Workforce Development Institute (WDI), TDC and Cloudsplitter Foundation.
The Institute for STEM Education at Clarkson University, another core partner, has played an instrumental role in shaping the program, providing essential mentor training and support to student solver teams.
Planning is currently underway for upcoming cohorts.
The NCWP is actively recruiting school and business partners from throughout the North Country to become partners in this innovative program. To start the process of joining this burgeoning partnership, email connect@authentic-stem.org.
For more information about Authentic STEM or to get involved in the program, contact Jordon LeBlanc at jleblanc@ncworkforce.com or visit the program website at www.authentic-stem.org.
