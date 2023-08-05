Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY Canton. They are: Jheri L. White, Akwesasne; Georgina L. Mitchell, Bombay; Taylor E. Nichols, Churubusco; Olivia M. Stevenson, Dickinson Center; Kaitlyn A. Lauzon, Hogansburg; Michelyne L. Tarbell, Hogansburg; Trina M. Thompson, Hogansburg; Chastity Wardell, Keeseville; Blake M. Gilman, Malone; Seth L. Gonia, Malone; Kacey A. Mulverhill, Malone; Micah B. Shonyo, Malone; Alexander D. Tober, Malone; Catherin C. Foley, Mooers; Hunter J. LaValley, Mooers Forks; Leo J. Golden, Morrisonville; Caleb R. Pfohler, Morrisonville; Colby J. French, North Bangor; Matthew R. Gervais, North Bangor; Gregory R. St.Hilaire, North Bangor; Abagail J. Dufore, Owls Head; Tyler Robinson, Owls Head; Matthew R. Magaldi, Peru; Ryan P. Bennett, Plattsburgh; Aiden Donah, Plattsburgh; Ramsey Dutton, Plattsburgh; Mark Hager, Plattsburgh; Emma J. Hynes-Hilts, Plattsburgh; Anthony W. Marion, Plattsburgh; Jeffrey P. Crump, Saint Regis Falls; Cade Corris, Saranac Lake; Roslyn M. McClatchie, Saranac Lake; Kelsey Pawenski, Saranac Lake; Riley Gillis, Tupper Lake; Bradley J. McLear, Tupper Lake; Bennett K. Martino, Vermontville; Kaili A. Bourdeau, Willsboro; Kennady D. Allen, Witherbee.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University. They are: Courtney Boyea, Malone; Lydia Bruno, Keeseville; Emily Burns, Tupper Lake; Grace Cicchinelli, Saint Regis Falls; Gabrielle-Catherine Cote, Plattsburgh; Roisin Creedon-Carey, Plattsburgh; Eben Dorr, Keeseville; Ally Germain, Plattsburgh; Karis Hudson, Lake Placid; JD Larabie, Saranac Lake; Zach Lawrence, Upper Jay; Olivia Light, Lake Placid; Ben Lloyd, Mooers; Ally McCormick, Peru; Colleen McKernan, Dickinson Center; Trinity Middlemiss, Plattsburgh; Ben Munn, Bloomingdale; Elise Pierson, Wilmington; Lily St. Onge, Tupper Lake; Nicholas Thompson, Malone; Ethan Tisdale, Plattsburgh; Andrew Van Slyke, Lake Placid; Thomas Wood, Malone; Cedar Young, Bloomingdale.
