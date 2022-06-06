PLATTSBURGH — On Saturday, Team Beta 8397, a 4-H robotics club based in Plattsburgh, showed the local community just how fun STEM can be.
At their Robotics Expo, the team’s first public event in over two years, Team Beta members Kaitlyn Neureuther, Alivia Floyd, Miriam Sayward, Harrison Smith, Grant Weerts and Roger Melin, along with team coach Tammy Neureuther, had demonstrations set up for children of all ages to participate in.
“We have a field we can do different demonstrations on, and a maze, which kids (can) drive the robot on to see if they can get it across without driving off the mats, and if they successfully do that, we have a little drivers license that we put their name on and have their picture taken,” Kaitlyn, a member of the team for four years, said.
“We have blocks for younger kids to play with, and bigger legos. We have coloring sheets, a scavenger hunt, we have lego robots, and we’re also raising money for Ukraine.”
COMPETED IN TOURNAMENTS
All three robots used in the demonstrations were built and programmed by Team Beta and have seen a lot of success at past competitions.
At qualifiers in February, the team won alliance champion and 2nd Inspire, and then moved onto regionals.
“In years past, we’ve earned a ticket to the world’s competition,” Kaitlyn said.
LOOKING FOR MEMBERS
The expo event was meant to introduce children to the robotics club and STEM in general.
Currently, Team Beta has six members — a number they are trying to grow.
“Plattsburgh is a small community and we’re trying to get people interested in STEM and robotics,” Kaitlyn said.
“It’s not really a big interest field (here), so we’re just trying to gain awareness in the community, and we’re also trying to gain more members. We can have up to 15 members.”
Prospective members have to be between grades 7th and 12th and will have to join 4-H.
Those interested in learning more information can contact Tammy at tamneureuther@yahoo.com or the “FTC 4H Robotics, Team Beta 8397” Facebook page.
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY
Tammy said no prior robotics experience is necessary.
“We’re more than happy to (train) — no experience necessary. We’ll teach them everything, they just need a positive attitude, a want to have fun and smile and be kind and enjoy teamwork,” she said.
“When you come to the team, we let you go to all the different groups and kind of experience everything and then you get to decide if you like building or programming or social media — whatever you happen to enjoy. We do try to cross-train everybody, so they at least have an understanding of all the different aspects…Some kids pick everything and absolutely love it.”
A GOOD EXPERIENCE
Floyd, who joined the team last fall, said she didn’t have much experience with robots prior to becoming a member.
Through the club, she said she found a passion for graphic designing, and even designed the poster for the Robotics Expo Event.
“I haven’t really been interested in robotics, but I do the graphic designing here, and I like to build. I took an interest in that when I joined the team,” she said.
“I think it’s a good experience.”
