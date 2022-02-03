PLATTSBURGH — Rev. Gregory R Huth, recently retired minister of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, received good news from his Bishop James Hazelwood of the New England Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
“He just said there’s been an expansion of this student loan forgiveness program that was going out to people working in government, in public service, and it was expanded to not-for-profit organizations, which includes churches,” Huth said.
CHECKED ONLINE
He looked into it, and went to a website (www.studentaid.gov) where he filled out a questionnaire that evaluates eligibility.
“Sure enough, when I put in my employer, meaning the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer employer tax number, they said I was eligible,” Huth said.
The program has a two-part process.
“The first is consolidating your student loans, so that it becomes a direct consolidated student loan in the lingo of the program,” he said.
“After that you apply for a loan forgiveness. So I’m at the stage, I just applied for the consolidation. I had two loans, and they are being consolidated as we speak.
“After that, I will get back to studentaid.gov website and fill out another application to ask for loan forgiveness.”
‘WORTH EVERY PENNY’
Huth attended the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia and graduated in 2006.
It has since merged with the Gettysburg Seminary, and is now called United Lutheran Seminary.
“It was a great experience,” he said.
“It’s a really fine seminary. It was worth every penny of it.”
Huth’s loan was just over $50,000.
His payments are almost $400 a month until the year 2030.
BIG LOAN HANGING OVER
“It’s some years away, but it means eight years of saving almost $400 a month,” he said.
“To a retiree, that’s serious money. We clergy, most of us don’t make an awful lot of money.
“For those who have big loan hanging over them, the prospect of getting forgiveness is, I think, a great opportunity.”
CLERGY NOW INCLUDED
Huth had applied for the program earlier, but was turned down because clergy were not included.
“I saw an article or something on the internet that said clergy was now included,” he said.
“The Bishop sent out a message to this effect, so I tried again and all of a sudden the magic word came up: eligible.
“It was like holy cow! Maybe people have been through the process and got shot down.
“They may not know that they have another chance now.”
For more information, contact: www.studentaid.gov or call 1-800-433-3243.
