KEESEVILLE — Sweethearts & Heroes continues to positively influence students and faculty at North Country schools.
A sixth-grader at Keeseville Elementary School, Quinlan Dupuis, said Sweethearts & Heroes focuses on building those important classroom relationships.
“I’ve gotten to know my classmates better,” Dupuis said.
“We do a ton of different activities. Today we played a game like ‘Among Us,’ which is a game that kids nowadays like. In Circle, we get asked a question and all of us answer, then we may go back around the circle and comment on others answers like, ‘Oh I do that kind of thing too.’”
Dupuis said Sweethearts & Heroes has given sixth-grade students the opportunity to work with and teach younger students drills they have learned.
“When we were working with the third-graders we worked on bully drills,” Dupuis said.
“We had to be actors in a way in the drills. Someone would pretend to be the bully, someone would pretend to be the superhero, and someone would pretend to be the victim. First, the bully would say something not nice, then the superhero would come in and save the day by saying, ‘That’s not nice,’ or ‘Don’t do that.’”
Dupuis has found herself being more open to talking about things and thought the program has been a great experience.
“It's to help teach kids that this stuff happens in the real world, and to help prepare them for what happens in the real world,” Dupuis said.
Mike Francia, Keeseville Elementary School Principal, said building relationships and connections among students continues to be one of the most important aspects of the program.
“It started as an anti-bullying message, but there’s so much more to Sweethearts & Heroes than that,” Francia said.
“When they hear from a peer, ‘Hey this is how we’re supposed to treat each other,’ it resonates. It's good for our older students to make those connections with the younger students.”
Peru High School Principal Matt Barry, has also had Sweethearts & Heroes visit his school and he said his students have been the reason for the success of the program.
“The idea is to have our students teaching our students, and building the culture of Circle,” Barry said.
“Students have learned to take adversity and make it a good thing. As well as learning and teaching empathy while being understanding and caring.”
