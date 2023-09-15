Alivia Waldron, of Cadyville, was recently named to the 2022-23 SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll while studying at SUNY Cortland.
Beckett Ledger, of Lake Placid, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo.
Hanna Moore, of Essex, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Genesee Community College, Batavia.
Colleen McKernan, of Dickinson Center, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University.
Anika Knight, of Altona, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Widener University, Chester, Pa.
Brina Micheels, of Plattsburgh, and Zoe Olcott, of Moriah, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ.
Alexandra Arvaniti, of Rouses Point, and Matthew Barber, of Chazy, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at University of Maryland, Adelphi, Md.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Summer 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. They are: Katelyn Kennett, Plattsburgh; Sacha Burdo, Keeseville; Allison Valdivia, Plattsburgh; Samantha Van Arnum, Brushton; Christopher Terrance, Hogansburg; Connor Letourneau, Rouses Point.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Summer 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. They are: Tony Geno, Peru; Michelle Straight, Plattsburgh; Ethan Homola, Plattsburgh; Sara Kephart, Morrisonville; Ryan Carey, Burke; Gino Cappola, Champlain; Kaitlyn Welch, Malone; Saleena Bailey, North Bangor; Katie LaFountain, Keeseville; Allan Thompson, Malone; Amber St. Denis, Rouses Point; Chynna Allen, Moriah; Emily Huffhines, Malone.
