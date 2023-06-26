Ned Kanze, of Bloomingdale, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Jamie French, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Washburn University, Topeka, Kan.
Ella Willingham, of Peru, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Deans List at Niagara University, Lewiston.
Rebecah Courson, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Caitlin Fortin, of Morrisonville, Michael Demarais, of Moriah, and Arianna Thompson, of Hogansburg, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Hartwick College, Oneonta.
Sara Crippen, John Crotty and Chrisopher Williams, all of Plattsburgh, and Aiden Smith, of Saranac Lake, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Elise LePage, of Morrisonville, Olivia Barnett, of Plattsburgh, and Ben Swajger, of Ticonderoga, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Jordyn Holbrook, of Burke, Samantha Mosier, of Constable, Avery Turner, of Morrisonville, Alissa Lawson, of Peru, and Kathryn Samperi, of Saranac Lake, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of New England, Portland, Maine.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Siena College, Loudonville. They are: Isabella Armstrong, Lake Placid; Abigail Boule, Plattsburgh; Georgia Boule, Plattsburgh; Isabella LaCroix, Morrisonville; Megan Maye, Port Henry; Olivia Moulton, Fort Covington; Foster Ovios, Plattsburgh; Emily Peryea, Altona; Eman Qamar, Ticonderoga; Haley Raville, Malone; Natalie Wrye, Rouses Point.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Siena College, Loudonville. They are: Ella Carter, Cadyville; Grace Caton, Saranac; Victoria Cole, Crown Point; Lexie Denis, Plattsburgh; Cadyann Douglas, Morrisonville; Lily Gadway, Dannemora; Aryanna Glover, Peru; Carter Gooley, Champlain; Tynicia Hendrix, Plattsburgh; Mackenzie Kondrat, Wilmington; Bridget Melhorn, Plattsburgh; Anna Patel, Crown Point; Madison Premo, Constable; Blake Rivers, Malone; Brandon Tromblee, Lewis; Austin Warren, Peru; Joshua Winters, Moriah.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently earned Part-Time Honors for the Spring 2023 semester at SUNY Canton. They are: Coalby R. Cox, Dickinson Center; Jessica D. Connors, Hogansburg; Alissa E. Clark, Lewis; Erin M. Mulverhill, Malone; Kaitlyn Doorey, Morrisonville; Damien H. Lessor, North Bangor; Evan L. White, North Bangor.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY New Paltz. They are: Hali Cook, Keene Valley; Mia Ellis, Keene; Emrys Ellis, Keene; Olivia Hovis, Plattsburgh; Marley Ihne, Plattsburgh; Catherine Langlois, Chazy; Brooke Lauzon, Ticonderoga; Sarah Sheridan, Lake Placid.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY Potsdam. They are: Cooper Beaudin, Chateaugay; Anna Brown, Ellenburg Depot; Samantha Harrison, Willsboro; Morgan Phillips, Plattsburgh; Cameron Rogers, West Chazy; Carson Roy, Moira; Destiny Snyder, Brushton; Alex Trainer, Chateaugay.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at SUNY Potsdam. They are: Theresa Adams, Hogansburg; Christopher Alexander, St. Regis Falls; Rylee Andrews, Malone; Amelia Arguelles, Plattsburgh; Jack Armstrong, Lake Placid; Olivia Bell, Saranac Lake; Anna Bleakley, Chateaugay; Kyle Calkins, Saranac; Amaya Campbell, Malone; Olivia Cook, Hogansburg; Elaina Daniels, Tupper Lake; Sophia DeGaetano, Peru; Casey DeJesus-Webb, Wappingers Falls; Hayley Denis, Tupper Lake; Cole Denton, West Chazy; Colby Derocher, Cadyville; Jamie Everritt, Bloomingdale; Gabe Faubert, Saranac Lake; Noah Gonyo, Mooers Forks; Lucas Hart, North Bangor; Evan Howe, Peru; Colton Huestis, Ticonderoga; Kennedy Hutchins, Malone; RJ Johnston, West Chazy; Hannah Kanaly, Peru; Millie King, Hogansburg; Kaytie Lamica, Burke; Aleea LaRock, Bombay; Logan Lavallee, Au Sable Forks; Riley Lockwood, Malone; Ava Lopez, Wilmington; Ethan Luoma, Peru; Lauren Martin, Hogansburg; Magnolia O’Brien, Lake Placid; Trinity Paquin, Cadyville; Tyson Preve, Dickinson Center; Jack Rice, Westport; Grace Riley, Malone; Emma Robillard, Tupper Lake; Emma Stilwell, St. Regis Falls;Conor Strack, Dickinson Center; Gracey Sutton, Plattsburgh; Alexandra Sveshnikova, New Russia; Sophia Terrance, Brushton; Bailey Traynor, North Bangor; Madison Tromblee, Peru; Cameron Trombley, Ellenburg Center; Lawrence Tucker, Constable; Antonio Villani, Bloomingdale; Samantha Wells, Moira; Kylie Wilkins, Saranac; Chelsea Wright, Olmstedville; Parker Yaw, Malone.
