Matthew Brady, of Lake Placid, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.
Kathryn Bowman, of Peru, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.
Abigail Hay, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Western New England University, Springfield, Mass.
Regan Arnold, of Willsboro, and Lydia Bullock, of Lake Placid, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Emily VanValkenburg, of Ellenburg Center, and Wynonia Lawrence, of Malone, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Maine.
Teaghan Phelan, of Brushton, and Shannon Ryan, of Bombay, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Le Moyne College.
Ceilidh Cheeseman, of Wilmington, and Matthew Golden, of Plattsburgh, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
Erika Dufort, of Malone, Trinity Hartson, of Saint Regis Falls, and Amanda Rochefort, of Burke, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY Delhi.
