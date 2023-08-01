Madison Tetreault, of West Chazy, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.
Codi LaCross, of Plattsburgh, was recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.
Rylee A. Preston, of Lake Placid, and Austin Davis and Danielle Dyke, both of Plattsburgh, were recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at SUNY Oswego.
Rachael Stevenson, of Dickinson Center, and Alivia Floyd, of Morrisonville, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Provost’s List at Genesee Community College, Batavia.
Chelsie Chamberlain, of Fort Covington, and Sydnie Fouse, of Malone, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Purchase College.
Mollie Ingleston, of Crown Point, and Jordan Wendling, of Port Kent, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Zachary Baumann, of Bloomingdale, Gavin Spilling, of Elizabethtown, and Quinlan Peer, of Saranac Lake, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Northern Vermont University.
Diamanta and Samera Rideout, of Saranac Lake, Saidi St. Andrews, of Ticonderoga, and Amanda Vaughn, of Plattsburgh, were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
Sayrah Durgan, of Peru, Katelyn Gay, of Vermontville, Nora Glover, of Saranac Lake, and Jared Joslyn, of Willsboro, were recently named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at SUNY Cortland.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY Oneonta. They are: Jillian Fitchette, Malone; Kayla Hill, Olmstedville; Adalyne Perryman, Lake Placid; Trey Pratt, Schroon Lake; Mecalyn Sousa, Saranac Lake; Logyn Sousa-Thompson, Saranac Lake; Matthew Swajger, Ticonderoga.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Graceann Cleator, Vermontville; Madison K. Dendariarena, Malone; James D. Durant, North Bangor; Ryan D. King, Malone; Sandra J. Kwasniak, Tupper Lake, Vivien K. Guenther, Plattsburgh, Abigail E. Middlemiss, Plattsburgh.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy. They are: Benjamin Jackson, Essex; Ashley Warner, Burke; Alexis Snyder, Mineville; Austin Kirby, Keeseville.
