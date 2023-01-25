PLATTSBURGH — Fentanyl ravages both sides of the North American border, and it challenges Americans and Canadians alike for solutions and compassion.
NEW DOCUMENTARY
When the number of overdose deaths in Vancouver, Canada, reached an all time high, filmmaker Colin Askey turned the lens on employees and volunteers at a safe injection site, also known as a supervised consumption site, as they work to give hope to a neighborhood often referred to as ground zero of the overdose crisis, according to a press release.
Askey’s film, “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs and brings to light the courage of those facing tragedy and providing radical responses to the crisis ravaging their community.
“Love in the Time of Fentanyl” premieres on PBS’s Emmy Award-winning documentary anthology series Independent Lens on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. ET (check local listings). The film will also be available to stream on the PBS Video app.
LOCAL PARTNERS
North Country residents get a preview of the timely documentary today 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Mountain Lake PBS will host this free event followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mountain Lake PBS President and CEO Bill McColgan and guests Rheannon Croy, Alliance for Positive Health; Mike Carpenter, MHAB; Jared Croy, Champlain Valley Family Services Recovery Campus; and Zachary Randolph, St Joseph’s Addiction, Treatment & Recovery Center.
“The overdose and addiction crisis continues to have an enormous impact on our friends, families, and neighbors throughout the communities we serve,” McColgan said in a statement.
“I am proud Mountain Lake PBS is continuing our commitment to raising awareness of this issue, and helping people connect with local resources. This screening of ‘Love in the Time of Fentanyl’ is part of a state-wide initiative among our public media partners, who will devote an entire week of programming to the overdose crisis across New York State the week of February 13-19.”
OPS
Askey, who has dedicated his career to capturing the transformative impact of humane policy on the lives of people who use drugs, spotlights the dedicated and courageous staff at the Overdose Prevention Society (OPS), a supervised drug injection site that primarily employs active and former drug users, as they take radical measures to save lives and reduce tragedy in their community, according to a release.
From OPS founder Sarah Blyth, who opened the site without government approval, to manager Trey Helten, a former heroin user who memorializes lost community members with graffiti art, the film centers on the people approaching this crisis with solutions while the opioid epidemic continues to tear through communities all over the U.S.
Taking viewers inside the day-to-day of a safe injection site, Askey also follows supervisor Norma, a beloved Indigenous elder in the community who cooks meals for the staff, and volunteer Dana McInnis, an active fentanyl user who constantly reverses overdoses at work while struggling with his own drug use.
Askey’s timely film moves past the stigmatization of injection drug users and walks alongside those most vulnerable in the overdose crisis.
“Love in the Time of Fentanyl” shares a deeply personal look at how safe injection sites can provide hope and reprieve for those struggling with addiction throughout the United States, as lawmakers continue to debate legalizing these services.
“As the U.S. now faces over 100,000 overdose deaths a year, I hope this film can provide a window for American audiences into the inner workings of an overdose prevention site, which have been proven to save lives around the world for over 35 years, yet remain illegal in the U.S. under federal law,” Askey said in a release.
“I hope that audiences draw inspiration from this beautiful band of misfits who fight with radical compassion and love for their community in a way that we can all learn from.”
ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS
COLIN ASKEY
Colin Askey is a filmmaker who focuses on issue-driven content for harm reduction, drug policy, anti-poverty, and social justice organizations. Recent work includes “Haven,” an award-winning short documentary set in Vancouver, about North America’s first prescription heroin therapy program.
MONIKA NAVARRO
Monika Navarro is an independent filmmaker and the senior director of Artist Programs at Firelight Media. Monika has 15 years of producing for public media, from her debut film “Lost Souls (Animas Perdidas)”, which premiered on Independent Lens, to producing for World Channel, AmDoc, and the Peabody-award winning PBS series Latinos Americans.
MARC SERPA FRANCOEUR
Marc Serpa Francoeur is a documentary filmmaker and interactive producer whose work builds on lifelong interests in immigration, diversity, and social justice issues. Co-founder of Lost Time Media with Robinder Uppal, in 2020 they released “No Visible Trauma,” which had its World Premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival.
ROBINDER UPPAL
Robinder Uppal is a documentary filmmaker and interactive producer whose work builds on lifelong interests in immigration, diversity, and social justice issues. Co-founder of Lost Time Media with Marc Serpa Francoeur, in 2020 they released “No Visible Trauma,” which had its World Premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival.
