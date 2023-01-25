Bio Box

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

COLIN ASKEY

Colin Askey is a filmmaker who focuses on issue-driven content for harm reduction, drug policy, anti-poverty, and social justice organizations. Recent work includes “Haven,” an award-winning short documentary set in Vancouver, about North America’s first prescription heroin therapy program.

MONIKA NAVARRO

Monika Navarro is an independent filmmaker and the senior director of Artist Programs at Firelight Media. Monika has 15 years of producing for public media, from her debut film “Lost Souls (Animas Perdidas)”, which premiered on Independent Lens, to producing for World Channel, AmDoc, and the Peabody-award winning PBS series Latinos Americans.

MARC SERPA FRANCOEUR

Marc Serpa Francoeur is a documentary filmmaker and interactive producer whose work builds on lifelong interests in immigration, diversity, and social justice issues. Co-founder of Lost Time Media with Robinder Uppal, in 2020 they released “No Visible Trauma,” which had its World Premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

ROBINDER UPPAL

Robinder Uppal is a documentary filmmaker and interactive producer whose work builds on lifelong interests in immigration, diversity, and social justice issues. Co-founder of Lost Time Media with Marc Serpa Francoeur, in 2020 they released “No Visible Trauma,” which had its World Premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival.