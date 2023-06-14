PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts is first out the gate with diverse “What is Juneteenth?” programming on Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Plattsburgh.
The Strand will be honoring Black culture and liberation on its front lawn with live performances, art displays, activities, food and more.
“It is truly amazing to be able to acknowledge such an important piece of history in the form of an event in the local community,” Winosha Steele, event organizer, featured artist, and Strand education coordinator/arts educator, said.
“This exemplifies the growing diversity that encompasses this town. I have been inspired by this quote by Michelle Obama: ‘There are still many causes worth sacrificing for, so much history yet to be made.’ I am honored to be part of such history.”
A SUNY Plattsburgh ‘21 alum, Steele first learned about Juneteenth as an undergrad at the college in 2020.
“It was something that they recognized,” she said.
“I come from Antigua. I come from the Caribbean. I came from a country that that don’t necessarily relate to. and because I feel like I am not as closely related to the cause because of where I am from, I am still related because of my Black heritage.
“Given that I am the only Black staff member as part of the Strand, I felt it in our best interest, of course, to recognize and support this important federal holiday. Even though I still don’t have all the information, I’m still learning while I am preparing for this event.”
SCA FRONT LAWN
Participating vendors and organizations include Island Vybz, Jack of All Fades Barber Shop, Opulence, Benji Brimz, John Brown Lives!, and the North Star Underground Railroad Museum.
Attendees can enjoy live performances by EMERGE125, a Black female-led hub for dance performance, creation, and education with dual bases in Harlem and Lake Placid; Sooner Than Before, an entirely instrumental hip-hop band featuring keyboardist Morris Norelus (piano/samplers), drummer/producer Josue De Luna Hilario; and bassist Edward Morris; Ruby Roach (vocalist/SUNY alum), Ray Robinson (comedian/SUNY Alum) & Friends; and East Cali.
The free event is open to the public.
“We can do better,” Megan Charland, Strand artistic programming director, said.
“Strand Center for the Arts is a community-centric arts center and something that my team and I have been striving for more and more everyday is not only creating a space where everyone feels welcome, but intentionally creating a space for everyone in our community.
“We have a ways to go to diversify our programming here at the Strand, but it’s these incredible partnerships that we’re able to form with community members that will help us elevate our programming to be even more inclusive and representative of the region we serve.”
COLORS OF FREEDOM
The 2nd annual “Colors of Freedom Tour, a North Country Juneteenth Celebration,” unfurls Saturday through Tuesday, starting on the Adirondack Coast in Plattsburgh and ending in Lake Placid.
During the celebration, historical re-enactments will illuminate the region’s role in the fight against slavery, as well as prominent anti-slavery Quakers and abolitionist John Brown, who is buried in the Adirondacks at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Lake Placid.
Clinton and Essex counties were at the center of the roiling abolition controversies before the Civil War.
Underground Railroad operatives such as Samuel Keese and Stephen Keese Smith of Peru, Wendell Lansing of Keeseville, and Noadiah Moore of Champlain helped many freedom-seekers fleeing Southern enslavement to follow the Lake Champlain corridor to Canada in the 1830s, 1840s and 1850s.
The tour traces their historical footprints via seven different stops with re-enactors, music, food and freedom-spirit celebrations in Clinton and Essex counties.
SEVEN STOPS
On Saturday, June 17, the tour will start with a 9 a.m. welcome at the Strand Theater in Plattsburgh.
Award-winning Press-Republican Staff Writer Robin Caudell will reprise her role as Mariah Haynes, a noted 19th century baker, who was enslaved by Col. Melancton Smith, who commanded Fort Moreau during the Battle of Plattsburgh and founded The Republican newspaper, which is now the Press-Republican where Caudell has worked since 1990.
The tour’s second stop is the Keeseville Old Cemetery, which is located behind the original building of the First Baptist Church of Keeseville on Liberty Street.
There, tour-goers will meet Marjorie Lansing Porter (Helen Nerska), who is the great-granddaughter of abolitionist and UGRR conductor Wendell Lansing, the founder of the Essex County Republican.
The tour’s third stop winds to the Quaker Union to meet Samuel Keese (Jim Stafford) and the Rev. Alexander Twilight (Bill Dickerson).
On the tour’s fourth stop, attendees will encounter abolitionist Stephen Keese Smith (Neal Burdick, a direct descendant) and Catherine Keese (Barbara Burdick) at the historic Stephen Keese Smith Farm on Union Road.
After a lunch break, the tour regroups at the Elizabethtown Courthouse to hear “John Brown’s Last Speech to the Court.” Bob Andrews will reprise his role as John Brown.
On Sunday, June 18, the John Brown Farm State Historic Site will host an “Ice Cream Social” and presentations include a Music Fusion Collection performance, and a Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Healing Circle.
Also on Sunday, a Community Service Award will be awarded at the North Star Underground Railroad Museum at Ausable Chasm.
On Monday, June 19 a screening of: “Songs of Slavery and Emancipation” documentary and Q&A with filmmaker/musician/author Mat Callahan will be held at Lake Flower Landing in Saranac Lake.
On Tuesday, June 20, two Musical Jam sessions will be led by Mat Callahan at the John Brown Farm State Historic site. All are welcome to attend.
The Color of Freedom Tour is sponsored by the North Star Underground Railroad Museum, John Brown Lives!, the Adirondack History Museum, New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Clinton County Historical Association and the State University of New York Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Plattsburgh.
The event was made possible, in part, by the Essex County Arts Council’s Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County.
