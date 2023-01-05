PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts’ artists-members put their best works forward in the 22nd Annual Members Exhibition running through Jan. 28.
Opening reception is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The center’s Main Gallery is located at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
“In the past, we’ve done a spring show and a fall show,” Jerrod Olsen, director of operations, said.
“I think doing one a year to celebrate the talent of artists-members is kind of the way to go because it brings everything in all at once.”
The exhibition features 58 works by Strand artists creating in a variety of different mediums
Artists include Amy Guglielmo, Anne Bailey, Bill Crosby, Charlene Newman, Darlene Cullen, Dick Brogowski, Gordon LeClair, Herbert Cottrell, Jim Kobak, Judy Guglielmo, June Levenson, Kimberly Berg, Lucinda Goddeau, Lynda Mussen, Marilyn Kretser, Mary Gertsch-Cochran, Michelle M. Ouellette, Mona Raye, Patricia Downs, Renée Gifford, Ron Nolland, Sara Acors and Shaun O’Connell.
Artists could submit up to three works.
Mediums include acrylic, mixed media, watercolor, photography, oil, spray enamel/ink/acrylic, acrylic and gold pen, pen and ink, stoneware, ink, oil on panel, digital reproduction, alcohol ink, recycled material, fabric/charms, mixed fibers and wire, pattern paper and wire, and pastel on wood.
“It is just absolutely amazing to see some of the works that our artist members create here or because of being members here,” Olsen said.
“There is a lot of wonderful, wonderful, stuff in the gallery now.”
