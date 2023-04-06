PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts began its 2023 artisan market season with a craft market on their front lawn Saturday.
The lawn of the Strand was packed with tents as market-goers lined the pathways searching for the perfect gift, trinket or snack.
Local artisan products were available including paintings, plush dolls, baked goods, wine, soaps and other goods.
Attendees could also bid on a raffle featuring prizes from various local stores and restaurants.
PASSION FOR HANDMADE THINGS
“I love it, I really do,” Olivia Leavine, creator of Anxiously Handmade, said.
“I get to meet a lot of people, many with a similar passion for handmade things like mine.”
Leavine created Anxiously Handmade in 2021 while attending school in Ithaca. When she found herself in anxious states of mind, she would sit on the floor with her dog and hand-make collars, leashes and other pet gear.
“We both get anxious sometimes and what helped was sitting with her in my lap while I made these things,” Leavine said.
PERFECT ATMOSPHERE
While the market is a destination for locally crafted goods, some artisans find human interaction to be the most rewarding part.
“It’s really nice, the atmosphere is perfect for this,” Nathaniel Horn, CEO of Broken Horn Relics, said.
“I like coming out to share my work, to talk to people and see their reactions to something I’ve made.”
Broken Horn Relics is a woodworking business created by Horn approximately 3 years ago. Horn focuses on kitchenware, such as cutting and charcuterie boards, as well as home décor.
“I have been woodworking since college, I teach a woodshop class and a few classes here at The Strand as well.” Horn said.
