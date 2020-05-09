Staying home has been the mantra of safety repeated by many this spring wtih the COVID-19 virus around. But the North Country offers those trying to stay safe all the wide-open spaces they need to get some fresh air while still keeping socially distant and taking in some beautiful sights.

The Press-Republican asked readers of our Facebook page to share some springtime scenes that they've come across during their outdoor escapes.

See more and share your own at facebook.com/pressrepublican.

Tags

Recommended for you