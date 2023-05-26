CADYVILLE — In the movie, it’s a few seconds; for Corey Lunn, it was two weeks.
Lunn, 47, a native of Cadyville, worked as an artist for the Oscar-winning 2022 Guillermo del Toro stop-motion film “Pinocchio.”
LITTLE DETAILS
One of Lunn’s responsibilities on the film was painting the model for a sword-swallower character in the background of the film’s carnival scenes.
The character can be seen briefly around the 35-minute mark in the film, with distinctive tattoos covering the model, including a pair of crossed swords on its back.
“It took me about two weeks to paint the tattoos alone, not to mention the rest of his features,” Lunn told the Press-Republican. “All of that for a few seconds of screen time. This movie is filled with minute details like that.”
A WINDING PATH
Much like Pinocchio finding his way to the carnival in the film, Lunn’s journey to joining the crew of “Pinocchio” was a bit of a wayward path.
The son of Carol & Keith Lunn, Corey said he’d long had a love for movies but hadn’t really considered them a true career path when he was younger.
“They always seemed like the kind of things that were made someplace else, always far away from wherever I was,” he said.
Instead, after graduating from Beekmantown Central School, Lunn pursued a career in the visual arts, getting a degree in fine arts from Alfred University.
Not finding much work back home, Lunn was invited by friends to move out to Portland, Ore.
“I moved out there without any real idea of what I would do or plan for work,” he admitted. “My first long term job in Portland was working as a sign painter while doing the occasional portrait commission painting and band illustration on the side.”
GAINING EXPERIENCE
But around a decade later, Lunn was still struggling to pay the bills.
“I did various odd jobs like art restoration, illustration and the occasional portrait commission as well as a few gallery shows that never really went anywhere,” he said.
It was in 2010 when his friend Zak Margolis reached out to him to see if he could help draw backgrounds and frame animations for an animated public service series about the dangers of pesticides in the environment.
“This was my first decent-paying gig that played to my strengths as an artist,” Lunn said. “Though I previously had only the most crude understanding of animation, I was good at drawing quickly and making changes on the fly.”
The project was a very educational experience for Lunn.
“Zak taught me the basic rules of cartoon animation on the job and whatever was beyond my abilities, he made up for by turning my drawings into rigged computer models and animating them programmatically with his computer,” Lunn said.
But in the end, Lunn said it was more his portrait painting skills that would land him a job on “Pinocchio.”
“My roommate, Chris Rabilwongse, had worked in the stop motion industry for over 20 years and thought I could do well painting the puppets,” Lunn said. “I got hired on as one of two painters who worked under him in his role as the head of puppet paint.”
PAINTING THE PUPPETS
Lunn’s primary work on the film was painting puppets and aging the characters’ costumes.
The puppets are sculpted, molded and then cast in a hard resin, Lunn explained.
“This hard resin form then comes to the paint department where we help determine what the puppet will finally look like in accordance to the illustrations provided by character design,” he said. “Once that is approved, a new sculpt is made for the final puppet and then cast in silicone.”
The hard resin forms are painted in mostly regular acrylic paint, he said, “but the final puppets are painted with pigments that are specifically designed to color silicone.”
In other words, he explained, “we are painting with silicone itself.”
This allows the paint to bend and stretch with the skin of the puppet while the animators pose them, he explained.
HAD TO WORK QUICK
But working with the silicone paint presented unique challenges compared to working with traditional paint.
“There are various chemistries available in silicone paint but the one we used on ‘Pinocchio’ has a very short working time, maybe three minutes before it congeals and you have to mix it all over again,” he said.
Lunn painted nearly every human character in the film, as well as a majority of the background characters, he said.
“The only monster I painted on was the dogfish,” he explained, referring to the whale-like creature in the film.
THE LITTLE DETAILS
For which part of his work Lunn was most excited to see on the big screen, Lunn referenced some of the smallest of the models he worked on.
During a scene where Pinocchio and Geppetto wash ashore onto a beach, crabs can be seen scuttling around the scenery.
“The crabs that are scurrying around them on the beach were by far the smallest puppets I painted — no bigger than three inches wide,” Lunn said.
Puppets like that are less pre-planned and are more so created as needed, Lunn said.
“Because of this we can take a little bit more creative control on how the puppets look and perform,” he explained.
From the few seconds of sword-swallower screentime to the miniature crabs on the beach, Lunn praised the crew members like himself for creating the little details that really give life to the film.
“There are hundreds of artists and technical specialists at the top of their game pouring their hearts and very specialized abilities into things that are often barely consciously noticed by the viewer but make the overall world rich and immersive,” he said.
“Whenever I had a moment to leave our workshop and tour the sets to see everyone’s work coming together, I was floored by how beautiful it all was. It’s been a great honor working alongside so many creatively brilliant people.”
ENJOYED THE MESSAGE
To his thoughts on the movie itself, Lunn said he thought it was a visual marvel of a film. But he also appreciated how the film was direct in its negative portrayal of the fascist government of Benito Mussolini.
“I listened to a history podcast on the Civil War recently,” he said. “One of the episodes was on the Civil War in movies. A film scholar did an extensive study on how the north and south were portrayed throughout film history. In more than 400 Civil War movies, less than 20% of them took a stand that could be seen as pro-Union, over 40% were pro-confederate, and the rest took a stand on the subject that could be described as neutral. Knowing that, I suppose it’s always nice to see a mainstream movie gain traction in the popular consciousness that doesn’t flatter these vile instincts.”
Still, he hopes, with the film set during the World War II era, that it doesn’t give the impression that issues such as the threat of fascism are a thing of the past.
“They are on the rise as we speak,” he said.
ADVICE FOR ARTISTS
To anyone interested in getting involved in animation and stop-motion, Lunn admits that his career path was anything but straight-forward.
“My experience was pretty happenstance,” he said.
He doesn’t recommend people pursue the traditional art school path, noting that it often leaves students with tremendous debt.
Instead, he pointed to one major aspect of his success: connections.
“Reach out to people you admire and nurture collaboration with people who care about the same things that you do,” he said. “Most stop-motion animation takes teamwork and society runs on connections. The self-made person is just a revisionist myth.”
