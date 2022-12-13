PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Police agencies and STOP-DWI coordinators will participate in the “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving during this holiday season.
The campaign runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 1
The STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
STOP-DWI hosts these campaigns around the major holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, the holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.
According to their website, the STOP-DWI mobile app “Have a Plan” allows users to locate and call a taxi service, program a designated-driver list, educate yourself on Blood Alcohol Content levels as well as information on DWI laws and penalties or even report a suspected impaired driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.