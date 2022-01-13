PLATTSBURGH — The Champy sign is making its anticipated return to Cumberland Head.
After the original sign was stolen in November, the Legends & Lore Champy historical marker is being replaced with help from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Clinton County Historical Association.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said replacing the sign was important to the community.
REGIONAL IDENTITY
“The original installation of the sign quickly became a point of pride for the community,” he said.
“It tells a tale that is richly connected to our regional identity, and the outpouring of support when the sign was stolen was heartening. While we have not been able to recover the original sign, inquiries have continued to come in about if it would be replaced.”
Cashman said the community will be helpful in preventing the sign from being stolen again.
“Sadly, those that want to make or cause mischief can’t always be stopped, but we will try,” Cashman said.
“In this case, someone purposely took it upon themselves to steal the sign. We will ask the community to continue being stewards of the sign and if they see something, say something.”
COVERING COST
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Clinton County Historical Association made it possible for the sign to be replaced.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Pomeroy Foundation for affording us this opportunity to replace such a beloved community landmark,” Cashman said.
“We are also very appreciative of the Clinton County Historical Association’s commitment to assisting us in achieving the 50% replacement funds. Champy is an important historical symbol to our town and region, and we want to continue to recognize this local lore.”
Cashman said the Pomeroy Foundation will cover 50% of the cost for the new sign if the town can come up with the remaining 50%.
T-SHIRT FUNDRAISER
A T-shirt fundraiser, hosted by the Clinton County Historical Association, will look to cover the town’s 50%.
There will be 50 T-shirts available at $25 each in standard unisex sizing from small to 3X, and they will have an image of Champy holding the historical marker in his mouth on the front, and an image of the full text of the marker on the back in green.
Orders can be placed at the Town of Plattsburgh offices at 151 Banker Road in the Planning Department. To request an order form, call 518-562-6850.
“All payments must be made in full at the time of order placement in the form of exact cash or check made out to the Clinton County Historical Association with “Champy” on the memo line and order form,” the press release read.
“This is a pre-order, so the deadline to place your order will be Feb. 8, unless all 50 shirts are sold prior to that date, in which we will close orders. All shirts must be picked up within one week of notification that they are available for pick up at the town offices.”
