ELIZABETHTOWN — Limping due to a recent severe hip injury did not deter prolific octogenarian author/illustrator Steven Kellogg from mingling with youngsters while attending the opening of a show celebrating his life’s work.
The exhibition in the Adirondack History Center Museum’s (AHM) Rosenberg Gallery, welcomes visitors with the proclamation to, “Read them again. The fun never stops.” While Kellogg may be best known for his celebration of his Great Dane Pinkerton, he has created more than 90 children’s books which span a wide variety of subjects covering humor as well as the beauty and frailties of life.
Frissie Reed, curator of the exhibit, befriended Kellogg more than 70 years ago in elementary school. “It is an honor to see the magic he has provided. It’s been like a dream to see him bring my childhood back to life,” she said. She related how Kellogg would pass notes to her in the fifth grade with illustrations of their teacher.
LOOKING BACK
Kellogg reminisced on his early interest in the visual arts and telling stories on paper with his sisters.
“I was fascinated by the variety of animals in the world and would wallpaper my room with pictures of animals and have an exhibition. Then I would take them down and do another exhibition,” he said.
He treasures an oil painting of a tiger he created at age 12 which is included in the show.
“I decided early to do something that I would enjoy. I saw gentlemen all dressed up going to work, but they didn’t enjoy what they were doing,” Kellogg continued, “The picture book is an art form that is both written and visual and can build a lifetime of enthusiasm. Reading aloud brings characters to life and a chance for youngsters to learn vocabulary while listening.”
‘YOU ARE ALL STORY TELLERS’
Kellogg’s early love of writing and illustrating led to his being accepted at the Rhode Island School of Design. While a student, he won a scholarship to study abroad for a year in Italy. His first children’s book, “Gwot!, and other horribly funny hair ticklers,” written by George Mendoza, was published in 1967.
Having visited hundreds of schools, Kellogg tells the students: “You are all story tellers and I encourage you to create.”
Among Kellogg’s honors are an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Findlay, Ohio, where more than 2,700 of his original illustrations have been donated and housed.
Kellogg is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance; a national not-for-profit organization that advocates for literacy, literature, and libraries.
Kellogg has received numerous awards including: The Regina Medal for his lifetime contribution to children’s literature: Named for Reading Rainbow featured selections; Winning the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award; Irma Simonton Black Award; IRA-CBC Children’s Choice Award; and the Parents’ Choice Award.
‘SNOWFLAKES FALL’
Many of Kellogg’s books and illustrations are humorous. “Snowflakes Fall,” collaborated with, Newbery Medalist Patricia MacLachlan, in spite of its joyful cover, has a serious background. The tome portray life’s natural cycle; its beauty, its joy, and its sorrow. Snowflakes fall, and return again as raindrops so that flowers can grow. It provides a message of hope for children and their families following the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Kellogg raised his family in Newtown, Conn., and was an active member of the community. Random House, the publisher of “Snowflakes Fall” has donated to the Sandy Hook School Support Fund as well as given 25,000 new books to the national literacy organization, First Book.
The exhibition runs through October 7.
Adirondack History Museum is located at 7590 Court St. (Routes 9 and 9N),
Elizabethtown. Go to adkhistorymuseum.org, or call 518-873-6466
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.