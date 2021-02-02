PLATTSBURGH – The 7th Annual Stepping Out for Your Heart goes virtual on Feb. 11.
The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital's event was held mid-February last year before COVID shut such gatherings down.
“The nice thing about this year's event is that it's going to be free which means that anyone can log in from their home and participate in the events that are happening that day on Feb. 11,” Michelle Senecal, Foundation events and special projects manager, said.
The slate of activities include:
“Jacqueline Kelleher will do a little introduction of why she is honored to be the chair of this event,” Senecal said.
“She'll introduce cardiologist Joel Wolkowicz.”
The mission behind the inspirational event is to increase women’s heart health awareness and encourage them to know their own risks, according to a press release.
The program and auction can be accessed online at: www.UVMHealth.org/CVPHHeart.
Stepping Out's fun side begins with an online silent auction on Feb. 8, and bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Proceeds will benefit The Foundation of CVPH for the UVM Health Network-CVPH Heart Center and will directly impact the care of cardiology patients in the local region.
“Chef Curtiss is donating a cooking class for six people,” Senecal said.
“That one is called The Art of the Pi, and it's an artisan cooking class.
“Re Max has donated a dried floral arrangement with $150 in raffle tickets on it. A bunch of area restaurants will be donating gift certificates, so we'll be doing like a 'Dine Around Plattsburgh' basket. It will have a bunch of local restaurants' gift certificates in it.”
Baskets have also been donated from local businesses such as Chazy Orchards, Plattsburgh Housing Outlet, and Jackson & Callie.
Payson & Stoughton Jewelers donated a garnet necklace.
“We are not doing a survivor speaker this year,” Senecal said.
“We are just trying to make it informative and fairly short, so it really doesn't cut in people's evening too much.”
Nearly two dozen community sponsors signed up to support the re-imagined event, including presenting sponsor SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
The Foundation thanks the following businesses and organizations for pledging their support: Nine Platt Hospitality Group, Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, Liquor & Wine Warehouse, The Sun Community News, Community Bank, Key Bank, Kinney Drugs, Northeast Group, Northern Insuring Agency, Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher, & Trombley Law Office; UFirst Federal Credit Union, Durocher Auto Sales, Fidelis, Firstview Eye Care Associates, Niles Asset Management, PM Leary, Raymond James Financial Services and TPC Landscaping.
