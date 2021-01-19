WATERTOWN — A spokesperson for Rep. Elise M. Stefanik confirmed Tuesday that the congresswoman will not be serving on the president’s impeachment trial defense team, coming after media reports circulated suggesting she may be given a role.
“This is typical media-driven fake news,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the congresswoman. “There has been no formal or informal discussions with Congresswoman Stefanik about serving on the impeachment defense team. However, she will continue to be a leading national voice opposing President Trump’s impeachment.”
BLOOMBERG RUMOR
In a Jan. 14 report, Bloomberg reported that congressional Republicans have floated the idea that Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Rep. James “Jim” D. Jordan, R-Ohio, may be part of President Donald J. Trump’s defense team. The report cites “a person familiar with the matter.”
During the House impeachment proceedings in late 2019, Rep. Stefanik garnered national attention for her staunch defense of the president during committee hearings. She was labeled a “rising Republican star” by the president. She then accompanied him to a weekend event at Camp David in May 2020, and his first campaign rally of the 2020 election in June in Tulsa, Okla.
LEGAL TEAM TROUBLES
Following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, Rep. Stefanik declined to criticize President Trump for what other members of Congress, including a handful of Republicans, have termed “inciting the mob.” Rep. Stefanik’s only suggestion was that he needed to more clearly condemn the violence that occurred that day. In the article of impeachment that passed the House on Jan. 13, the president was accused of inciting a violent insurrection. His accusers say the president encouraged the mob of his supporters to break into the Capitol and halt the electoral vote counting process when he delivered a speech outside the White House just hours earlier.
According to the Bloomberg report, the president is finding it difficult to pull a legal team together. A number of law offices involved in the president’s efforts to overturn the election results have distanced themselves from him after receiving unprecedented levels of harassment. President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph “Rudy” W. Giuliani, is also reportedly not participating in the Senate trial, according to the New York Times.
As Speaker of the House, Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet moved to send the article of impeachment to the Senate — which starts the trial — and it’s assured that proceedings will not begin until after President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is inaugurated later Wednesday.
Never before has a president been tried on an impeachment charge after leaving office, and constitutional experts appear divided on whether or not the trial could even legally take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.