WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass a bill to remove all Confederate statues from public display in the U.S. Capitol building, but Rep. Elise M. Stefanik voted against the measure.
The bill also directs the Joint Committee on the Library to replace a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote the 1857 decision in the Dred Scott case that declared African-descended people were not U.S. citizens, with a bust of the first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
It passed 285 to 120, with all 120 no votes from Republicans.
‘CAPITOL IS A MUSEUM’
The bill is similar to a bill considered in July 2020, which Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted to pass. That legislation was not considered by the Senate.
Rep. Stefanik did not provide a comment to explain why her position changed, but Ali M. Pardo, the congresswoman’s spokesperson, said Rep. Stefanik opposes the process by which these statues are supposed to be removed from the Capitol.
“The United States Capitol is a museum and within its walls, we are reminded of our greatest achievements as a nation, as well as our gravest mistakes,” she said.
Ms. Pardo said Rep. Stefanik didn’t want to participate in the process, led by the “Left,” to tear down any statues they believe are inappropriate.
“The Left’s movement to tear down statues and purge our nation’s history extends to Christopher Columbus, Philip Schuyler, Teddy Roosevelt and our Founding Fathers,” she said.
STATE PROPOSALS
Despite her opposition to the process, Ms. Pardo said Rep. Stefanik strongly opposes the policies of the Confederacy and the Confederates whose statues stand in the Capitol. She called attention to the fact that the statues are all of Democrats, and were sent by Democratic state legislatures.
Most of the Confederate statues in the Capitol were sent by their respective states in the 1920s and 1930s, when the Republican and Democratic parties represented very different ideals than they do today.
Ms. Pardo said Rep. Stefanik believes the Joint Committee on the Library should speed up their process for processing state’s requests to change the statues they have in the Capitol.
Some states are already working to replace a number of the statues that would be removed under the legislation passed Tuesday, but the process can take years.
Tuesday’s bill will move on to the Senate, where last year’s version died. With a Democratically controlled Senate this time, it seems more likely the bill will be considered in that chamber.
