WASHINGTON — Roughly 5,000 National Guard troops may remain at the U.S. Capitol through March, and that’s worried a number of members of Congress, including Rep. Elise M. Stefanik.
In a letter sent to acting Army Secretary John E. Whitley, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and ten other Republican representatives expressed concern over recent reports that the National Guard plans to maintain at least 5,000 troops actively on duty in and around the U.S. Capitol building until at least the middle of March.
UNTIL MARCH 31
The D.C. National Guard’s chief, Maj. Gen. William Walker, signed a memo Jan. 25 that was obtained by POLITICO ordering the roughly 3,400 troops in his command to remain on duty until March 31.
The memo says the continued active deployment is “in continued support of District and Federal civil authorities,” as they anticipate ongoing “First Amendment demonstrations and civil disturbance.”
JAN. 6 MOB
It would appear that law enforcement agencies in the national capital are preparing for more political unrest as former President Donald J. Trump’s Senate impeachment trial kicks off.
Members of the National Guard have been stationed in Washington, D.C., since Jan. 6, when a mob of former President Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as Congress ceremonially counted the electoral votes of each state.
As the rioters broke into offices, threatened lawmakers, attacked Capitol Police officers and generally caused havoc, disagreements between Pentagon officials and Capitol Police leadership kept assistance from the National Guard at bay for hours. Five people ultimately died as a result of the riot.
THREAT ASSESSMENT
In their letter, the GOP members of Congress asked for a threat assessment briefing as soon as possible from acting Secretary Whitley, as well as a justification for the decision to keep so many active troops stationed in and around the Capitol.
“As you know better than anyone, our National Guard men and women (were) deployed on short notice and pulled away from their families and jobs,” the letter reads.
ABSOLUTE LAST RESORT
The lawmakers also stated in their letter that the National Guard’s soldiers have faced “unprecedented stress” over the last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, natural disasters and ongoing overseas commitments.
“The National Guard should be used as an option of absolute last resort,” the letter reads.
More than 20,000 National Guard members were stationed across Washington on Jan. 20, as President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was inaugurated.
They were deployed there due to fears that another violent mob might attempt to stop the inaugural ceremony, which occurred on the very steps breached by the mob just two weeks earlier.
Currently, there are about 7,000 National Guard troops stationed in Washington to protect the Capitol and other federal buildings.
