PLATTSBURGH — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says former President Donald Trump is facing a “political prosecution.”
“I’ve been very clear, this is a political witch hunt,” Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) told the media in her visit to Plattsburgh Monday, when asked about Trump’s indictment.
“This was a non-case that was passed on by the Department of Justice, by the U.S. Attorneys, and (Manhattan District Attorney) Alvin Bragg ran on prosecuting Donald Trump. This is political. It’s about the individual, not about the case, and I think as more and more facts are out there, people are going to see that this is a case that is just a political prosecution.”
‘THERE IS NO CRIME’
Stefanik then said she thinks Bragg should be held accountable and should testify under oath before Congress.
“There have been no crimes committed. This has been a politicization, a weaponization, whether it’s federal agencies, or in this case, a very far-left Manhattan district attorney who has a crime crisis in New York City and refuses to prosecute crimes that are happening in New York City — very, very serious felonies,” the congresswoman said.
“In this case, there is no crime. It is a very weak case.”
Stefanik followed up by saying “I think ultimately when this goes to trial, President Trump will be found innocent.”
“It’s a weaponization against Donald Trump because of who he is.”
“And, it’s also attempting to silence Trump supporters across the country. So I proudly stand with him. I stand for the rule of law. and I also want to point out, we will be conducting investigations, as I said, into federal dollars used by Alvin Bragg to pursue this…”
‘A LONG WAY AWAY’
Stefanik added that she would not be traveling to New York City where Trump was set to be arraigned Tuesday.
“That’s a long way away,” she said.
“I’m focused on doing my job as the best member of Congress I can for the 21st congressional district.”
After Trump’s arrest Tuesday afternoon, Stefanik released a statement of support for the former president.
“The shameful arrest of President Trump is an unprecedented and chilling chapter in the Left’s weaponization of the justice system against their leading political opponent. This dangerous and illegal overreach by a radical DA has completely backfired for the corrupt Far Left Democrats who would rather desperately tear apart the fabric of our country than face President Trump at the ballot box. The American people are smart, and they know this is politically charged and that President Trump will defeat these charges in court and turn the tables on the Far Left Democrats by exposing their corruption and abuse of power,” Stefanik said.
“President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls, and just like with the Russia hoax and both sham impeachments, President Trump will defeat this latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States of America in January 2025.”
